Life Changing Update For Former Maple Leafs Forward Mitch Marner

While the Mitch Marner era came to a close last offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there are still plenty of fans who wear the crest of the Maple Leafs who hold Marner in high regard and wish that the outcome would ultimately have been different.

Unfortunately, Marner was never able to find postseason success with the Maple Leafs, something that he immediately enjoyed earlier this spring in his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights. Not only did Marner help Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final, but he was a strong candidate to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP had Vegas finished the job against Carolina.

In the meantime, Marner recently released a special and life-changing announcement for himself and his growing family.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Mitch Marner’s Family Is Growing

Marner, his wife Steph, and their young son recently took part in a family photo shoot with professional photographer Sarah Stevenson, during which it became apparent that the family is expecting another child.

The caption read:

“The Marners 💛 Love getting to document the sweetest growing family!”

Marner and his wife Steph welcomed son Miles in May of last year, and now, it looks as though it won’t be long before a new young Marner makes their appearance in the world.

It Was Difficult For Marner’s Toronto Teammates To See Him Leave

Not long after Marner departed for the Golden Knights, his longtime teammate William Nylander indicated that he doesn’t believe it was the Ontario native’s intention all of 2024-25 to be plotting an exit.

“Not sure where that stuff comes from, but I don’t think he was ever thinking of leaving ahead of time,” Nylander said last offseason. “I actually asked him during the season and he said he was concentrating on Toronto. I didn’t want to press him on that and let him be because it was obviously on his mind, but his play was focused on helping us. Then I asked him after the season and he wasn’t sure.”

“It’s tough seeing him go but I’m so happy for him and his family,” Nylander said. “He got to pick where he went so, in that aspect, I’m happy for him. We’re going to miss him a lot but that’s just the business of the sport. That’s the way it is. So we’ve got to regroup as a team and figure out a way to keep winning games.”

In early January, Marner made his first appearance back at Scotiabank Arena wearing the colors of another club, and he was mostly well received by the sellout crowd in attendance.

“It just felt odd and weird,” Marner said following the game of his experience. “Just happy to get the two points. And yeah, just a sense of relief now that it’s over.

“I mean, definitely honestly, yeah. I mean, I don’t have to talk about it anymore. And I’m sure those guys (with the Maple Leafs) are relieved they don’t have to talk about it anymore.”