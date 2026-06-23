Maple Leafs Linked to $36M Stanley Cup-Winning Goalie in Bold Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to overhaul their roster this season and could look to make a move in net.

Toronto traded away Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers. After the deal, many Maple Leafs fans expected the team to roll with Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby as their goalie tandem. However, Toronto has been linked to Sergei Bobrovsky, but the team is also linked to a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender.

Ahead of the NHL Draft this week and free agency beginning on July 1, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period links the team to trading for Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be exploring their goaltending options. And GM John Chayka is reportedly evaluating the market to see if there is an opportunity to upgrade that position,” Pagnotta wrote. “With Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby already on the roster, it seems as though the Leafs are looking for an upgrade in net. With speculation starting to mount over potential links to St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and Florida Panthers and soon-to-be unrestricted free agent backstop Sergei Bobrovsky.

“Binnington, 32, is entering the final year of his contract and comes with a $6 million cap hit. Bobrovsky, 38, is believed to be asking Florida for a five-to-six-year extension worth between $5 million and $6 million per season.”

Toronto trading for Binnington would be a massive surprise, as he has struggled in St. Louis. But, he has led the Blues to a Stanley Cup and also played well for Team Canada at the Olympics. So he does have some major pedigree in big games.

Maple Leafs Could Trade Stolarz

If Toronto does trade for Binnington or sign Bobrovsky, the Maple Leafs could make another goalie move.

Toronto already dealt Woll, and Pagnotta believes the Maple Leafs could look to trade Stolarz this offseason, as well.

“Chayka has around $20 million in salary cap space to work with this off-season. He continues to engage in trade talks with teams involving the likes of defensemen Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe and Brandon Carlo,” Pagnotta added.

“It is unclear if the Leafs are trying to move Stolarz, who will see his four-year, $15 million contract extension kick in July 1. He also owns a 16-team no-trade list as part of his deal. The Leafs are already in the market for a mid-six centre, a top-six winger and another defenseman. And could look to take a big swing for a new starting goalie.”

What the Maple Leafs would be able to get for Stolarz is uncertain. But, it’s clear that Chayaka is going to be aggressive in changing this team around.

Binnington a Trade Chip

Ahead of the offseason fully beginning, Binnington’s name has once again come up in trade talks.

Binnington’s name has been in trade rumors for a while now. But Pagnotta believes this summer is likely when he’s moved.

“Binnington is entering the final year of his contract. And with Joel Hofer ready to take the reigns, the Blues are expected to try and move the 32-year-old netminder this summer. Binnington may be part of an interesting summer for the goalie carousel,” Pagnotta wrote.

The Canadian in the final year of his six-year, $36 million deal. Last season, he went 13-20-7 with a 3.33 GAA and a .873 SV%.