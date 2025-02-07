Maple Leafs Linked to $24 Million Defenseman From Rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs are likely to try to acquire a defenseman ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Toronto will look to upgrade their blue line ahead of the playoffs. NHL analyst and reporter Jonas Siegel of The Athletic believes Brandon Carlo of the Boston Bruins is a logical trade fit if they look to trade him.

“Carlo will be 29 in November though and Boston, with a team that’s admittedly considering a reboot, might ultimately decide to try to recoup some assets for the future,” Siegel wrote. “Do the Leafs have enough of those assets to lure their divisional opponent into a trade, especially with that aforementioned need at center? Perhaps not.

“Carlo would be a really nice fit nonetheless,” Siegel added. “He’s got that length component (6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds) this team now prizes along with the requisite defensive ability to play top-four minutes (plus PK) alongside any one of Rielly, McCabe or Oliver Ekman-Larsson. A phone call to Boston GM Don Sweeney to see where exactly the Bruins are at is worth making.”

Carlo is in the fourth year of his six-year $24.6 million deal with the Bruins. Given he still has term left on his deal, it’s uncertain if Boston would look to trade him. But, if the Bruins are going to begin a rebuild, trading Carlo would get them plenty of assets.

Carlo has skated in 55 games recording 1 goal and 8 assists for 9 points.

Insider Urges Maple Leafs to Try And Trade For Carlo

After Siegel ranked Carlo as the second-best trade target on defense, insider Chris Johnston does like the fit for Toronto.

Johnston does wonder if Boston would deal Carlo to a division rival but says the Maple Leafs should at least try.

“By their own admission, the Bruins are staring down the possibility of a quick retool at this deadline,” Johnston wrote. “Carlo represents a prime piece to move if they elect to go down that path. Still, a significant trade involving the Leafs feels unlikely given Boston’s desire to remain competitive in the Atlantic Division next season and beyond. That said … you miss every shot you don’t take! There’s no harm in putting out some feelers even if this kind of deal looks like a long shot given the long history of the teams that would be involved.”

Carlo would be a top-four defenseman for the Maple Leafs and would add some size to the roster.

Brad Treliving Discusses Trade Deadline

The Maple Leafs are one of the best teams in the NHL and will likely be active ahead of the trade deadline.

Toronto will likely look to add a center, but could also add a defenseman. However, Treliving says the trade deadline is always a balance as you have to make the right moves.

“That’s the balance, right?” Treliving said. “You know, it’s not fantasy hockey, you got to see what’s available. You look at good teams, too: You need to have those good, young players on, quite frankly, entry-level deals and lower money. Those help you be successful as well, too. So, it’s a balance.”

The Maple Leafs are 33-19-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.