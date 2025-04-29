Maple Leafs Linked to Former 3rd-Overall Pick in Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be one of the teams to watch this offseason due to their pending free agents.

Toronto has Mitch Marner and John Tavares as pending UFAs, while Matthew Knies is a pending RFA. With that, the Maple Leafs could be in the market to replace them, and NHL analyst Rob Couch of NHLTradeRumors links the Maple Leafs to Jonathan Drouin in free agency.

“Jonathan Drouin might be done in Colorado as there are a lot of available players for the Avalanche. As a former high draft pick who can produce and skate, he would be a great fit on the wing of the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander who can both score,” Couch wrote. “Drouin is better at dishing the puck and won’t be overly expensive, but won’t exactly be cheap either after scoring 11 goals and 37 points in 43 games while playing with top players.”

Drouin was selected third overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype. However, he still would be a good second-line player for the Maple Leafs and add some depth scoring, which has been an issue for Toronto in the playoffs.

Drouin signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche in the offseason, and he likely wouldn’t get much more than that, so he is an affordable player for Toronto.

Drouin recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 43 games. In the playoffs, he has 3 assists in 5 games.

Drouin Believes he Has to Raise His Game

Drouin entered the NHL with plenty of promise after lighting up the QMJHL alongside Nathan MacKinnon.

However, Drouin has struggled to be a star player but has still been a good NHL player. Yet, with the Avalanche, he was expected to be a bigger part of the offense, which hasn’t been the case, especially in the playoffs.

“I’ve got to get going a little bit offensively or create a little bit more,” Drouin said. “Doesn’t have to be on the scoresheet but holding onto the puck … making more plays.”

Although Drouin thinks he has to be better, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is pleased with the former third-overall pick’s defensive ability but does want more on offense.

“I do like the way he’s working on the defensive side of things,” Bednar said on April 28’s practice. “So I think he’s still bringing a consistent work ethic and good detail to his game on the checking side. Obviously, part of his job is to create offense and it hasn’t worked out for him so far this series, so he’s looked at a couple of things. I think he needs to relax a little bit and trust his skating in order to be a dangerous player.”

Drouin has appeared in 607 games in his NHL career.

Maple Leafs Looking to Close Out Series

Toronto is up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators.

The Maple Leafs can advance to the second round with a win in Game 5 on April 29. Entering the game, Toronto forward John Tavares says advancing and getting some days off to rest is key.

“I just think it’s the whole opportunity,” Tavares said. “I think it’s the whole game where you go out there and try to make a difference and getting to compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and have an opportunity to pursue that goal and that dream. Any time you have a chance to move on, that’s what it comes down to.

“It’s a situation where you want to go out there and make a difference. Whether that’s doing something defensively, making a play that can lead to a goal. Or putting it in the back of the net yourself. So you continue to play your game the right way to play well. And play at a high level and execute when the opportunities come,” Tavares added.

If Toronto fails to beat Ottawa on April 29, Game 6 is set for May 1.