Maple Leafs Linked to Making Surprisng Move Involving William Nyalnder

The Toronto Maple Leafs could make a surprising decision on star winger William Nylander.

Nylander is one of Toronto’s top players, but for the longest time, he’s been on the second line and not playing alongside Auston Matthews. Yet, after all the Maple Leafs’ moves, NHL analyst Jonas Siegel of The Athletic believes Nylander could play on the top line with Matthews this season.

“The simplest answer to this question might just be the right one: Nylander, the best winger on the team,” Siegel wrote. “Does playing Matthews and Nylander together make the Leafs too top-heavy? It might, especially if McKenna is there too. Do Matthews and Nylander still make sense together?

“Remember, these two started their NHL careers on the same line — when Hiller was on Mike Babcock’s staff. Their connection, however, has grown duller over the years, perhaps because they simply stopped playing together regularly, first under Sheldon Keefe but especially under Berube. Hiller should be more open to the possibility.”

Playing Nylander on the top line with Matthews would be a tough line for opposing teams to play. But, whether or not it Toronto will put them together is unclear as the rest of the lineup could be weak.

What Might Maple Leafs Forward Group Look Like?

If Toronto does opt to use Nylander on the top line with Matthews, the top-six is intriguing.

Siegel believes the Maple Leafs’ lineup could look like this:

McKenna – Matthews – Nylander

Knies – Tavares – Cowan

The top line would be very interesting, but it does leave the second line not as strong as in years past. So, if the top-line isn’t producing, Toronto’s offense could be struggling.

So, there is plenty of risk in playing Nylander with Matthews, but it could be a way to add more offense to Toronto’s lineup.

Nylander is entering the third year of his eight-year, $92 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He recorded 30 goals and 49 assists for 79 points in 65 games last season.

Toronto Looking for More Stars

The Maple Leafs had a massive offseason as Toronto rebuilt its forward group and signed star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, among others.

Yet, despite all the moves, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said he’s open to going after more star players.

“Purely philosophically, I think a general manager’s job is to star-hunt, first and foremost. This game can be changed by a few top players making a big impact on a franchise, so the depth piece matters, how you fill out a roster, how you manage the cap, that’s all necessary but not maybe sufficient,” Chayka said

“I think about the role of the general manager and their ability to go out and big-game hunt and I think that’s kind of priority No. 1.”

The Maple Leafs have been active this offseason, and Chayka believes there still could be some more moves in the chamber to make Toronto a serious Stanley Cup contender.