Longtime Maple Leafs Staffer Joins Eastern Conference Rival

It’s been a summer of change for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have undergone several significant changes in leadership both in the front office and behind the bench.

Not only has general manager John Chayka completely overhauled the front office and Toronto’s coaching staff, but he’s also made numerous player personnel changes.

Speaking of personnel changes, the Maple Leafs recently parted ways with team physician Dr. Noah Forman, who had been with the club for two decades. And now, another longtime staffer has departed – and joined a key Eastern Conference rival.

A Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs Staffer Has Joined The Philadelphia Flyers

Longtime Maple Leafs staffer Dave Morrison, who served for 22 years in Toronto as both director of professional and amateur scouting, has joined the Philadelphia Flyers as an amateur scout.

“Among the Flyers staffing additions: Dave Morrison has been hired as an amateur scout after spending the last 22 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs — a tenure where Morrison was both the director of professional and amateur scouting at various points,” NHL Insider Chris Johnston wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Flyers also announced the news, writing the following about Morrison:

“Morrison has been named an Amateur Scout for the Flyers after spending the previous 22 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs in various roles within hockey operations. He most recently served as a Senior Advisor from 2023-26 after spending five seasons as the Director of Player Personnel (2018-23). Morrison spent 14 years in scouting positions with the Maple Leafs as Director of Professional Scouting (2015-18), Director of Amateur Scouting (2006-15), and Amateur Scout (2004-06). He also served as an Amateur Scout for the Vancouver Canucks for five seasons before joining Toronto.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Morrison played parts of four NHL seasons with Los Angeles (1980-83) and Vancouver (1984). He was selected by the Kings in the second round (34th overall) of the 1980 NHL Draft.”

Morrison is only the latest in a long line of departures from Toronto’s front office, which also included former assistant general managers Hayley Wickenheiser and Darryl Metcalf.

The Maple Leafs Swung A Major Trade With The Flyers Earlier In The Offseason

Speaking of the Maple Leafs and Flyers, both clubs got together with one another on a multi-player trade earlier in the offseason.

In mid-June, the Maple Leafs dealt goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Flyers in exchange for goaltender Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.