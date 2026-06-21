Major Concern Revealed After Maple Leafs’ Extension For Darren Raddysh

Since taking over the Toronto Maple Leafs, general manager John Chayka has made multiple moves both behind the Toronto bench along with their roster, the most significant of which has been the firing of Craig Berube and subsequent hiring of Jim Hiller, along with the trade of goaltender Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Meanwhile, Chayka pulled off another move earlier in the week, acquiring defenseman Darren Raddysh from the divisional rival Tampa Bay Lightning in return for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Not only that, but Raddysh has been signed to an eight-year contract extension, keeping him with the Maple Leafs for almost the next decade of hockey.

New Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Darren Raddysh’s Contract Is A Major Risk

After the Maple Leafs acquired Raddysh from the Lightning, they signed him to an eight-year contract extension worth $68 million, with a salary cap hit of $8.5 million.

“We are thrilled to add a defenceman of Darren’s caliber to our organization,” Chayka said in a statement provided by the team. “Darren has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier two-way defencemen, combining elite puck-moving ability with poise, competitiveness, and strong play in all three zones. He strengthens our blue line in every situation and is exactly the type of player we want helping lead this team.”

However, multiple NHL Insiders are discussing the major risk the Leafs have taken by signing him to just a lengthy and lucrative contract after one good season.

Insider Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic writes:

“The thing with coming out of nowhere is the risk that the player goes back to nowhere. Raddysh has the potential to be exactly what the Leafs have been missing, but the chances of the clock striking midnight on him now that the big check has cleared are far from insignificant. It’s what made Raddysh this year’s biggest boom-or-bust UFA.”

He continued:

“But can’t and won’t are real possibilities here. The Leafs are swinging for the fences with Raddysh and the chance they completely whiff should not be ignored. Still, that’s a risk they have to take — it beats the previous strategy of lining up bunts.”

Keeping in that vein, Harman Dayal wrote the following:

“For the Leafs, this contract is the literal definition of a high-risk, high-reward gamble. He’s coming off an outrageous, star-level season, but the sample size of him playing at this level is tiny; he was elevated by elite forward talent (the overwhelming majority of his points were scored with Nikita Kucherov on the ice), and he was operating in one of the league’s better defensive systems/environments.”

He continued:

“This kind of swing is justifiable for an organization that was flush in cap space but lacked meaningful assets to be aggressive on the trade market, even when we acknowledge the risk of paying a huge ticket to a player who may end up being a one-hit wonder.”

Darren Raddysh Is Now With The Maple Leafs

Never drafted into the NHL, Raddysh previously played with the Toronto Marlboros Minor Midget AAA team, and later signed with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs, and also spent time with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

He made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021-22, and has played a total of 249 games, scoring 35 goals and 108 assists.