Maple Leafs Trade Gets Strong Reaction From Prominent Personality

On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets got together on a multi-player blockbuster move, with the principal pieces moving being Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies.

Marchenko is on his way to Toronto and now has a six-year contract extension beyond this campaign, which was the final year of his deal. Meanwhile, Knies, who was once thought of as a building block forward for Toronto, joins the Blue Jackets with the security they lacked regarding Marchenko’s future with the team.

Prominent Toronto sports personality Sid Seixeiro pointed to one positive and one negative aspect of the trade, calling Marchenko a “solid” player who could help make Auston Matthews’ long-term decision but pointing out one drawback.

Prominent Personality Sid Seixeiro Points To Positive And Negative Of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Trade Of Matthew Knies for Kirill Marchenko

Accoridng to prominent Toronto media personality Sid Seixeiro, the Maple Leafs made a good move in acquiring Marchenko, a proven producer who could help entice Auston Matthews to remain in place beyond his own current contract.

“I do like Marchenko, who’s a solid player, a solid winger, better than solid. He’s a pretty good player. I like it from this standpoint. You still don’t know if Matthews is resigning. When Marner left, there was no parachute… They’re a bit more prepared now if Auston decides to leave or if he’s traded. I think that’s a real positive for the Leafs,” Seixeiro said.

However, the main drawback he pointed to was not getting reliable defensive help in return for Knies.

“I do have a hard time trading a 23-year-old player with a great contract and no trade protection when you get no usable defenseman back. I think that’s madness. I do. I really do,” he added.

Matthew Knies Joins The Blue Jackets

Knies, taken in the second round (57th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, signed with Toronto in 2023 finishing his college career at Minnesota and quickly made an impact in Toronto.

He debuted late in the regular season before becoming part of the Leafs’ playoff lineup, recording an assist on John Tavares’ series-clinching goal against Tampa Bay and scoring his first NHL goal against Florida.

Knies continued developing into an important young forward for Toronto, including recording a Gordie Howe hat trick in 2023 and his first career hat trick against Boston in January 2025.

In his final full year with the Maple Leafs, he skated in 79 games, scoring 23 goals with 43 assists.

So far in his NHL career, Knies has played 240 games, scoring 67 goals with 93 assists. He’s also added eight goals with six assists in 27 career postseason games.