Major New Twist Emerges in David Carle-Maple Leafs Rumors

Following the 2025-26 NHL season that saw them miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Toronto Maple Leafs made several major changes, including the dismissal of head coach Craig Berube by new general manager John Chayka.

In recent days, there have been rampant rumors that University of Denver coach David Carle was next in line to succeed Craig Berube, and there was even speculation that a potential hiring could be imminent.

However, it now appears as though Carle won’t be coming to the Maple Leafs after all – at least, not yet.

David Carle May Not Be Coming To The Toronto Maple Leafs After All

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, there is “no smoke” to the rumors of David Carle becoming the next head coach of the Maple Leafs.

“Beware of fake accounts, folks!” Johnston wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “There is no smoke to the Leafs/David Carle rumors being circulated right now.”

Additionally, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli indicated that Carle has spoken with the Leafs, but that

“Sources said David Carle and the Leafs brass had a pleasant conversation early in their process where he politely declined an invitation to interview for their head coaching vacancy,” Seravalli wrote on X.

Carle, who has led the University of Denver to three National Championships over the past five years, has also led the United States to two titles at the World Junior Championships.

The Maple Leafs Terminated Craig Berube As Head Coach After Just Two Seasons

Berube, who won the Stanley Cup as head coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019, was hired by the Maple Leafs in 2024, and would eventually become just the second head coach since 2004 to lead Toronto to a Stanley Cup series win.

However, they blew a two games to none series lead against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Semifinal after eliminating the Ottawa Senators, eventually suffering an another frustrating Game 7 loss on home ice.

The Maple Leafs struggled with consistency in 2025-26, and ultimately missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Not only did the Leafs move on from GM Brad Treliving in late March, but shortly after the arrival of new GM John Chayka, Berube was also given his walking papers.

“Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person,” said Chayka. “This decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig. We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism and commitment to the Maple Leafs organization and wish Craig and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

As far as the process to find Toronto’s next head coach, Chayka said the organization will eventually find the right leader.