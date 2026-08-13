Former Maple Leaf Drops Exciting Prediction For Easton Cowan

While this past season didn’t go the way the Toronto Maple Leafs wanted it to, one of the positive aspects was that young forward Easton Cowan got his first full foray into life in the NHL.

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the first round (28th overall pick) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Cowan appeared in 66 games in 2025-26, scoring 11 goals with 18 assists for 29 points while also registering 45 penalty minutes.

And according to former Maple Leafs forward Jay Rosehill, Cowan is only scratching the surface of what he could accomplish with the club.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Jay Rosehill Expects Big Things From Easton Cowan

While speaking on Leafs Morning Take, Rosehill endorsed the idea from Nick Alberga that Cowan could potentially score upwards of 25 goals per season.

“I like it. I hope that happens. I could see it happening,” Rosehill said.

He continued by saying that Cowan could potentially fly under the radar considering the sheer volume of new additions to the team for this season that general manager John Chayka has made.

“There’s not a lot of guys talking about Easton Cowan right now with all the additions and things going on,” Rosehill said.

However, where will Cowan play in the lineup considering all their new players?

“I wonder who he’s going to play with,” Rosehill said. “I wonder how much time he’s going to get in the top six. Can he get 25 in the bottom six all season long?”

He concluded:

“The opportunity is there. The possibility is there. I think he has the potential to do that.”

Easton Cowan Got His First NHL Experience With The Maple Leafs Last Season

Not only did Cowan get his first NHL experience with the Maple Leafs this past season, but he also helped the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies win the Calder Cup.

He appeared in 22 Calder Cup Playoff games, scoring eight goals with 10 assists. Following their clinching game, he said he was already looking ahead to trying to bring the Stanley Cup back to Toronto.

“A hundred percent it makes you think to the future,” said Cowan. “Winning in this city is special and you could see it here tonight … This is the place you want to win for sure.”

It’s not his only experience reaching the summit at his respective level, as he’s also helped the OHL’s London Knights win titles, and also helped them win the Memorial Cup in 2025, during which he was named MVP.

Naturally, that level of success has the potential to do great things for his future NHL career.

“It could do a lot for my career,” Cowan said. “A lot of confidence and it’s just fun winning. It’s been fun showing up to the rink every day in shorts, you can’t beat it.”

“Winning is winning, no matter what league it is, it is super special, especially in this city. Obviously you want to keep winning in Toronto down the road so right now

enjoy this, but that’s where my goals are at.”