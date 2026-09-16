Maple Leafs Announce Broadcast Change Ahead of New Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday, Sept. 15, that Todd Crocker will be the new radio play-by-play voice. Crocker already has experience and is known by some as the voice of the Toronto Marlies, and he will now take on the role with the main team.

For context, Joe Bowen retired at the end of the 2025-26 season after 44 seasons as the Maple Leafs’ main play-by-play voice. This change will see Crocker join Jim Ralph ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Crocker said, via The Leafs Nation, “I’m deeply honored to take up the mic and add my voice to the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Like a lot of you, I grew up with Joe Bowen providing legendary comments that are etched in my memories.”

“I just assumed, even as I called over a thousand Marlies games, that Joe (Bowen) would always be there. I’m excited to share with you my enthusiasm for our team and bring you close to the action this 2026-27 season. I’m also proud to leave Marlies fans in good hands with David Bowen and the next generation of talent.”

What the Maple Leafs’ Preseason Looks Like

The Maple Leafs will play four preseason games in September before starting the 2026-27 NHL season on Sept. 29. The first preseason game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Bell Centre in Montreal, when Toronto visits the Montreal Canadiens at 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

On the same day and at the same time, against the same opponent, another game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, as this is a split-squad game.

Later, it will be the same on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when the Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators at 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 7 p.m. Eastern Time. One game will be at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, and the other at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Expectations Around the Maple Leafs for 2026-27

Logically, expectations surrounding the Maple Leafs’ upcoming season are extremely high. And it is not only because we are talking about one of the NHL’s Original Six franchises; there is also more pressure because of poor performance in recent seasons. Without going too far back, Toronto didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season and, frankly, left a lot to be desired.

Now, with Auston Matthews returning from injury and the addition of the first pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, as well as other important signings such as Darren Raddysh and Sergei Bobrovsky, the media and fans are paying very close attention to what this new team can accomplish, now led by general manager John Chayka and head coach Jim Hiller.