Maple Leafs Announce Death of Cliff Fletcher

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that former general manager Cliff Fletcher has passed away. He was 90 years old.

Fletcher was an executive for the Maple Leafs for 25 years. He also served as the general manager of the Calgary Flames and built them into a Stanley Cup winner in 1989. He was also the GM of the Phoenix Coyotes and an executive with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

Maple Leafs Statement on Cliff Fletcher

On Friday, June 5, the Maple Leafs revealed that Fletcher had passed away.

“Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Cliff Fletcher. Cliff was one of the National Hockey League’s greatest builders, serving seven decades with six NHL organizations and leading the Calgary Flames to a Stanley Cup victory in 1989. It was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, however, that Cliff would spend the most seasons, 25 in total. As President, Cliff Fletcher inherited a club that had finished last in the NHL’s Norris Division in 1991, transforming them seemingly overnight. He welcomed future Hall of Famers Glenn Anderson, Dave Andreychuk, Mike Gartner and Pat Burns to the organization, along with Doug Gilmour, in what was the largest trade in NHL history. Those beloved Maple Leafs teams would come within one win of the Cup Final in 1993 and return to the Conference Final a year later. That off-season, Cliff acquired Mats Sundin from the Quebec Nordiques, a player who would go on to become the highest scorer in Leafs history. In 2004, Cliff Fletcher was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame and rejoined the Maple Leafs in 2008, remaining with the organization until this day,” the Maple Leafs released in a statement.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs and its fans will remain forever grateful for the many contributions Cliff made to the organization and the game of hockey. He will always be remembered as part of our hockey family. The club extends our deepest condolences to the Fletcher family, including his children Chuck and Kristy, their families, and his partner Linda.”

Cliff Fletcher Mourned by Hockey Community

After news of his passing was revealed, the hockey community mourned the loss of Fletcher.

Pierre LeBrun wrote: “What a sad day. Cliff Fletcher was a Hockey Hall of Fame GM and an even better person. Class act. A true gentleman. His passion for the game knew no bounds which was apparent when he shared hockey stories. The Silver Fox will be tremendously missed throughout the NHL community.”

What a sad day. Cliff Fletcher was a Hockey Hall of Fame GM and an even better person. Class act. A true gentleman. His passion for the game knew no bounds which was apparent when he shared hockey stories. The Silver Fox will be tremendously missed throughout the NHL community. https://t.co/sVuEU07Oui — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 5, 2026

Chris Johnston wrote: “Cliff Fletcher was a NHL institution. Worked seven decades in the league, became a fearless dealmaker and team-builder, and won a Stanley Cup in Calgary in 1989. On a personal level, Cliff was all class. Just a warm, gracious man. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Cliff Fletcher was a NHL institution. Worked seven decades in the league, became a fearless dealmaker and team-builder, and won a Stanley Cup in Calgary in 1989. On a personal level, Cliff was all class. Just a warm, gracious man. My condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/b13ce9q8WA — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 5, 2026

Frank Seravalli wrote: “Incredibly sad news. Cliff Fletcher was a brilliant hockey mind and leader, someone who understood the power of culture before that was a buzzword. He was the architect, sharp until the fever end. Condolences to the Fletcher family and his many friends across the hockey world.”

Incredibly sad news. Cliff Fletcher was a brilliant hockey mind and leader, someone who understood the power of culture before that was a buzzword. He was the architect, sharp until the fever end. Condolences to the Fletcher family and his many friends across the hockey world. https://t.co/FPYnCQ4jsi — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 5, 2026

We at Heavy express our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Cliff Fletcher. May he rest in peace.