Maple Leafs Announce Major Internal Promotion

It’s been a summer of change for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have made significant shifts in personnel both on the ice, in the front office, and behind the bench.

Not only did John Chayka replace Brad Treliving as general manager, but Jim Hiller has replaced Craig Berube as head coach, while Daniel Alfredsson, John Gruden, and Brad Werenka have replaced Mike Van Ryn and Derek Lalonde as assistant coaches on his staff.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have announced a key internal promotion involving a former NHL player.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Promoted Patrick O’Sullivan To Director Of NHL Development

The Maple Leafs announced over the weekend that former NHL forward Patrick O’Sullivan, who had been serving with the franchise over the past three seasons as a development coach, has been promoted to the Director of NHL Development.

“Patrick O’Sullivan has been named Director of NHL Development,” the club announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Patrick O’Sullivan entered the NHL after the Minnesota Wild selected him 56th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft, despite once being viewed as a potential top-five pick. He exploded onto the AHL scene with 47 goals and 93 points for Houston in 2005-06, setting franchise rookie records before being dealt to the Los Angeles Kings in the Pavol Demitra trade.

O’Sullivan made his NHL debut with the Kings in 2006-07, becoming the first North Carolina-born player to reach the league.

After later stops with the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Wild, his NHL career wound down following a brief stint with the Phoenix Coyotes. He also spent time in the AHL and made a short-lived move to Finland, where he played eight games for HIFK in 2012 before his release.

In the 334 career games he played, O’Sullivan scored 58 goals with 103 assists.

The Maple Leafs Have Made Several Organizational Changes

The Maple Leafs have made multiple changes to the organization in terms of on-ice and off-ice leadership in recent months, starting with the firing of former GM Brad Treliving in late March.

Eventually succeeding Treliving in the role of general manager was John Chayka, who has already succeeded in putting his stamp on the club. One of his first major moves was terminating head coach Craig Berbue, whom he later replaced with Jim Hiller, a name already very familiar to Maple Leafs fans.

Hiller had previously worked on the Leafs bench as an assistant coach under Mike Babcock, and had spent the last few seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. Not only that, but he also terminated assistants Mike Van Ryn and Derek Lalonde, replacing them with Daniel Alfredsson, Brad Werenka, and John Gruden.

Chayka has also made meaningful changes on the ice, including the trade of Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers along with the free agent acquisition of Sergei Bobrovsky.

Among the other new players who are suiting up for the Maple Leafs this season include No. 1 overall selection Gavin McKenna, along with the likes of Darren Raddysh, Nick Paul, Teddy Blueger, Colton Sissons, Jack Roslovic, and Brandon Duhaime.