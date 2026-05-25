Maple Leafs Announce Max Domi Personal News

The Toronto Maple Leafs released a statement on Monday morning announcing that forward Max Domi is out indefinitely with an injury.

According to the team, Domi recently underwent offseason surgery to repair an injury that plagued him during the 2025-26 NHL season. There were complications during the surgery, and therefore, Domi will be out indefinitely.

The Maple Leafs said that Domi will continue to work with team doctors and will be reevaluated at the start of training camp.

The team announced no definitive timetable for his potential return to the ice.

Max Domi Has Been With Leafs for 3 years

The Leafs signed Domi as a free agent in 2023 to a one-year, $3 million deal. In his first year with the club, he played in 80 games and scored 9 goals and 47 points. The team then re-signed him to a four-year, $15 million contract. He has completed two years of that deal and therefore has two more years left on it at a $3.75 million cap hit per season.

In the first season of Domi’s new Leafs contract, he scored 8 goals and 33 points in 74 games. In 80 games this past season, he scored 12 and 36 points as the Leafs missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Max Domi is the younger son of Maple Leafs legend Tie Domi, who played 12 seasons for the club.

How Will Maple Leafs Replace Maxi Domi if His Injured Keeps Him Out?

It’s far too soon to say how long this injury will keep Domi out of the lineup, as the team is obviously hoping that doctors will clear him to return to the club at the start of training camp. But they can’t count on that happening, and therefore, new Leafs general manager John Chayka needs to do his homework on potentially replacing Domi if he’s out for a prolonged period of time.

There were recently rumors that the Leafs were interested in acquiring Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers, a rumor that makes a lot of sense now that we know Domi is banged up. If the Leafs were able to acquire Trocheck, he could replace Domi in the team’s lineup next season if he’s out for any period of time. Or, in the case that Domi returns to the team, Trocheck provides additional scoring depth for the Leafs, so he’s a good trade target either way.

The team can also scour the free-agent market this offseason to see what else is out there. The Maple Leafs should have up to $20 million in salary cap space to pick up free agents, so money isn’t a problem for the team this year, though there aren’t a ton of high-end options out there on the free-agent market this summer. The team could also target other players in trades, potentially from teams that need to cut salary cap space. If Domi needs to be placed on the LTIR, the Leafs would open even more additional cap space.

The hope is that Domi will return to the club in training camp in September, but they need to prepare for the worst-case scenario that he’s not ready to play to start next season, and act accordingly.