Maple Leafs Handed Harsh Auston Matthews Truth Before NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been handed a harsh truth about Auston Matthews and his contractual situation ahead of the start of the preseason and the 2026-27 NHL season.

Matthews’ last two seasons with the Toronto franchise have not been his best in terms of goals scored. Even so, there is no question about the importance the Mexican-American has within the organization today. However, because of his role as captain and precisely because of that status, he is one of the individuals who is routinely held to the highest standards.

In a recent edition of Leafs Morning Take, former NHL player Jay Rosehill addressed Matthews’ contractual situation and what can be expected in the future. The former player opined that for a player projected to earn a very significant amount of money on his next contract, averaging 30 goals per season is not enough.

He said, “The (Auston) Matthews one’s going to be interesting. I think that’s going to get louder and louder as, you know, he’s coming off an average of 30 goals the last two years and, you know, not where he needs to be to be that guy that gets paid the way the big boys do.”

“I think a lot rides on this season. If it’s ho-hum, if it’s, I don’t know, what if he scores 39, or, you know, and then he wants $19 million. Like, what? I don’t know. It’s going to be a conversation. People will be divided on it.”

Maple Leafs Captain Faces Pivotal Season Ahead of Contract Talks

Matthews is entering the third year of his four-year contract with the Leafs, carrying a $13.25 million cap hit and a total value of $53 million. In 2028, he will become an unrestricted free agent at 30.

It is worth noting that Auston Matthews’ previous season was marked by an injury, as he suffered a Grade 3 medial collateral ligament tear and a quadriceps contusion in his left leg during a game in March 2026. Although that clearly played a role in him not playing the full season and not reaching a certain number of goals, the reality is that in the 60 games he played, he fell short with 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points.

The most productive season of Matthews’ career dates back to 2023-24, when he appeared in 81 games, scoring 69 goals and recording 38 assists for a total of 107 points, one more than the 106 points he recorded in 2021-22, when he played 73 games, scored 60 goals and had 46 assists.

It is normal for the expectations at one of the most important franchises in NHL history to be at this level, especially considering that we are talking about a former No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NHL Draft.

Projections surrounding Matthews have been enormous since the beginning of his career, and although he has already proven himself an elite player, over the last two years, at least, he has given the impression he can offer more.

With changes to both the front office and the roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, expectations surrounding the captain from San Ramon, California, are justifiably high.