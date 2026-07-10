Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Named Star Who Could Request Trade

There’s no indication that Auston Matthews wants out from the Toronto Maple Leafs, but one writer believes that soon could be the case if things continue to go south for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are coming off of their first non-playoff season in a decade and their first in the Matthews era. To Toronto’s credit, they’ve drastically reshaped and improved the roster under the new regime featuring John Chayka at general manager and franchise great Mats Sundin as the Senior Executive Adviser of Hocker Operations.

The moves have included the signing of two-time Stanley Cup champ Sergei Bobrovsky to improve a team that allowed the second-most goals last season. Chayka also made a major sign-and-trade for rising star Darren Raddysh, promptly signing him to an eight-year, $68 million contract. They also selected offensive phenom Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick.

However, Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson believes he could want out if things don’t show on the ice, especially with his contract expiring in 2028.

“The cause for concern was Matthews’ contract, which is set to expire in 2028,” writes Richardson. “Some observers wondered if he might request a trade if the Maple Leafs failed to improve their roster this summer. So far, there’s no indication that Matthews wants out.”

Richardson proposes that could happen as soon as before the trade deadline in March 2027.

“However, if the Maple Leafs stumble in 2026-27, Matthews could decide not to waste the final season of his contract with a club in need of a rebuild,” said Richardson. “A trade request before the March 2027 deadline wouldn’t be out of the question, with the remaining year on his contract making him a more valuable trade target.”

Why Maple Leafs Could Explore Auston Matthews Trade

Matthews is the captain and the star of the franchise. In fact, he’s arguably the most talented player in Leafs history, already setting records for most goals in a single season in franchise history and already becoming the all-time leader in goals at the age of 28.

However, the Leafs haven’t experienced true playoff success under the leadership of Matthews. While the franchise did snap a 19-year win-less streak in the playoffs by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023, they have just two playoff series wins under Matthews’ leadership.

With his contract soon expiring, this could be a make-or-break year when it comes to Matthews’ future in Toronto. The Maple Leafs have major the moves needed to get back into playoff contention and it’s worth noting that they’re only a year removed from nearly eliminating the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers from the playoffs.

Auston Matthews’ Production is Declining Since 2023-24 Season

Matthews is coming off of a season-ending injury after an MCL tear towards the end of the season. After leading the league in goals (69) during the 2023-24 season, his production has dipped with just 33 goals during the 2024-25 season before dipping down to a career-low 27 goals during this past season.

If Matthews and the Leafs continue to struggle, it may be time to consider a new era, which would mean moving on from the most talented player in franchise history. That’s a storyline worth watching play out during the 2026-27 season.