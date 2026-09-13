Maple Leafs Handed Blunt Gavin McKenna Claim Before NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been handed a strong claim about Gavin McKenna and the expectations surrounding him as he begins his NHL journey.

Former Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings head coach Willie Desjardins, who is currently the head coach and general manager of the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, spoke to TSN about the expectations surrounding McKenna, 18, and what the prospect himself may be expecting from the start of his professional hockey career.

Desjardins believes McKenna won’t settle for being average, though he clarified that he isn’t guaranteeing the young prospect will be above average either.

He said, “It’s hard for a younger player to carry or lift a team. I don’t think that’s a fair expectation, and I don’t think Gavin expects that. I do think that confidence and excitement are contagious, and I think he will bring those things every day. He loves coming to the rink; he loves to play, and those things he’ll bring all the time, and I think that has a chance of rubbing off.”

“I guarantee he’s not going to come (to Toronto) and accept being average,” he added. “That won’t do it for him. Will he be above average? I don’t know. Time will tell, but he won’t be satisfied with not being great.”

Maple Leafs Prospect McKenna Already Impressed at Practice

The Maple Leafs certainly have reason to be confident about McKenna’s future. As proof, Leafs Nation managing editor Arun Srinivasan posted an exciting take on him.

He wrote, “It’s practice, so take this with a grain of salt (or don’t!), but Gavin McKenna casually ripped a shot past Sebastian Charvat off the bar and in with velocity that stands out from the other prospects.”

Then the reporter highlighted the subtlety and intelligence of the rookie, writing, “Gavin McKenna in controlled 3-on-2 drills. It’s been the subtleties in his game. On the previous rush, McKenna caught a pass in his skates, tipped it to Luke Haymes in one fell swoop, who set up Brandon Buhr for the one-timer at the back post.”

And to be honest, although Desjardins was careful with the way he expressed his opinions, there is practically no one who believes McKenna won’t be above average. Ideally, he should be brought along slowly and given more minutes progressively so his development isn’t hindered, but McKenna’s signing feels like a guarantee.