Former Maple Leafs Forward Sends Blunt Message To Brandon Duhaime

It’s been a summer of change for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have made significant shifts in leadership both behind the bench as well as their front office. As part of his multiple moves since taking over from the fired Brad Treliving, general manager John Chayka has brought aboard several new faces while also bidding goodbye to several others.

One of the new faces in Toronto for the upcoming season is forward Brandon Duhaime, who agreed to a three-year, $7.8 million deal to join the Maple Leafs after having played the last two seasons as a member of the Washington Capitals.

And according to a notable former member of the Maple Leafs, there’s a specific way that Duhaime can endear himself to his new fanbase in the upcoming campaign.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Jay Rosehill Explains How Brandon Duhaime Can Win Over Leafs Fans

While making an appearance on Leafs Morning Take, former Maple Leafs forward Jay Rosehill, who is now an analyst, said that the addition of Duhaime can pay off for the Maple Leafs as they look to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Duhaime for me,” Rosehill said. “I think that he can play gritty. I think he can play with a chip on his shoulder.”

“You talk about a guy dumping it and going and doing something,” Rosehill continued. “I think that he can bring that energy.”

Additionally, Rosehill believes that the kind of energy that Duhaime plays with can help bring life to Scotiabank Arena, which has garnered a reputation for having too much of a corporate atmosphere.

“We talk about the building all the time being quiet,” he said. “We talk about the bottom six doing sweet FA with the minutes that they’re giving.”

With that style of play, Duhaime can quickly become a fan favorite in Toronto.

“I think Duhaime’s a guy who can go out there and get it,” Rosehill said. “To be honest, it’s playing a little bit nasty. It’s playing physical. It’s playing hard. It’s playing rugged. It’s causing some shit out there. I’m looking forward to watching that.”

“I think he has a chance to get in there, be physical, and win some hearts of some fans over this season.”

Brandon Duhaime Signed With The Toronto Maple Leafs Earlier This Offseason

Duhaime was taken 106th overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2016 NHL Draft while playing for Providence College, and he would eventually make his debut with the club in 2021-22, appearing in 80 games and scoring six goals with 11 assists.

He also played two seasons with their American Hockey League affiliate Iowa Wild.

Duhaime would be traded by the Wild to the divisional rival Colorado Avalanche in 2024, and he would have to face Minnesota in his first game with his new Avalanche teammates. Following the season, he’d agree to a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals.

So far in his NHL career, Duhaime has appeared in 375 games, and has scored 33 goals with 37 assists. He’s also added four goals and one assist in 33 Stanley Cup Playoff games.