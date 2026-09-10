Maple Leafs Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s Wife Breaks Silence With Panthers Farewell

Following seven seasons with the Florida Panthers, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a new extension that would keep him with the club he’d signed with in 2019.

He remained in the Atlantic Division, joining the rival Toronto Maple Leafs with a three-year, $21 million contract. He and his family are starting a new life in Ontario, and his wife Olga posted a touching farewell message to fans in Florida.

“Bye Florida, bye our beautiful home. 7-year contract, 2 children, 2 cups, quarantine in the pool house, impromptu wedding of friends, many feasts and happy moments. It’s time to move on!” she wrote.

Sergei Bobrovsky Signed With The Toronto Maple Leafs

As part of one of the major changes to the Maple Leafs this offseason, general manager John Chayka traded goaltender Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers, while receiving Sam Ersson in return.

However, Ersson’s time in Toronto was short, as he was promptly flipped to the rival Ottawa Senators for a fifth round draft selection.

Chayka managed to snag Bobrovsky from the Panthers, whom he’d help defeat the Maple Leafs in their Stanley Cup Playoff matchups of 2023 and 2025. According to Chayka, the signing of Bobrovsky represents a “game changer” for the Leafs.

“Sergei’s a real game-changer for us in terms of the stability, the consistency, the durability,” Chayka said on a video call with reporters shortly after the contract was made official. “The resume speaks for itself — possibly ends up being the best in that position of all time.

“We feel like it was the right player at the right time, not just on the ice, but certainly off the ice. The mentorship, the professionalism, the championship pedigree. We thought about it at all different angles.”

He concluded:

“A player of Sergei Bobrovsky’s calibre sends a message that we’re serious about moving this team ahead and getting back on track and trying to take it to another level,” said Chayka. “If you look at the full picture, we’re a much more dynamic team today than we were 24 hours ago.”

Last season with Florida, Bobrovsky’s numbers weren’t as strong, as he posted a 27-23-1 record with a 3.07 goals-against average with a .877 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky Is One Of Many New Maple Leafs Players This Upcoming Season

Bobrovsky is one of many new faces that are joining the Maple Leafs. Additionally, Chayka brought in the likes of Darren Raddysh, Teddy Blueger, Jack Roslovic, Nick Paul, Colton Sissons, and Brandon Duhaime.

Of course, the Maple Leafs also have rookie forward Gavin McKenna, whom they selected out of Penn State University with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The selection of McKenna was the first time that the Maple Leafs had picked first overall in an NHL Draft in a decade; in 2016, they won the Draft Lottery and picked future captain Auston Matthews with the first overall selection.

The Maple Leafs will open up Training Camp next week in preparation for the new campaign, and play their first preseason game on the schedule against the rival Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 19.