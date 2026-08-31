Maple Leafs Forward Departs NHL After $8.4 Million Deal Ends

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Järnkrok has officially departed the NHL to play in Sweden. The veteran winger recently completed a four-year, $8.4 million contract ($2.1 million AAV) in Toronto. His most successful NHL season came during his first year with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23. The Swede scored 20 goals on the campaign and grabbed 39 total points.

Overall, Järnkrok recorded 75 points in 200 games with the club. Before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, the forward spent time with the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, and Calgary Flames. The versatile winger recorded double-digit points on the power play and the penalty kill during his career. After earning over $22 million in the NHL, he returns to play for Brynäs IF, the club where he began his professional career.

“I am very happy to be back in Brynäs IF, and it feels fantastic that it is now complete,” said Järnkrok. “The dialogue with (sporting director) Johan Alcén has been very good all the way, and I have got a positive picture of what Brynäs is building. Now I am looking forward to getting started, meeting the team, and playing in front of all the Brynäs fans in the stands again. It is something I have been looking forward to.”

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston previously rated Järnkrok as the 72nd-ranked unrestricted free agent this summer. According to the reporter, the “undersized forward” was looking for a change of scenery after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. The veteran only recorded eight points in 56 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last year. Johnston predicted that the winger would earn a one-year deal at around $1.6 million.

Toronto Maple Leafs Essentially Replaced Calle Järnkrok Earlier This Summer

Järnkrok’s playing time with the Toronto Maple Leafs significantly decreased over the last three years. Although he averaged over 15 minutes per game during the 2023-24 campaign, this figure dropped to 11:50 this past season. The veteran winger entered the 2025-26 season as a fourth-line player. On top of depleted playing time, Toronto recently added several new players to essentially replace Järnkrok.

New Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka revamped his roster this summer by bringing in six new forwards. Jack Roslovic, Teddy Blueger, Colton Sissons, and Brandon Duhaime all entered the fray as free agents. Chayka also traded for veteran Nick Paul and selected Gavin McKenna with the first overall draft pick. According to Daily Faceoff’s projections, Paul, Sissons, and Duhaime are expected to be the new Toronto Maple Leafs fourth line.

Toronto Hopeful Roster Revamp Boosts Team for Upcoming Season

Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs will hope that the offseason moves are enough to get back to the playoffs. The 2025-26 team struggled mightily throughout the campaign, posting the second-fewest points in the Eastern Conference. On top of the big changes at forward, the Maple Leafs also added Darren Raddysh and Sergei Bobrovsky to boost their defense.

Järnkrok, on the other hand, will now likely retire with Brynäs IF. The 34-year-old veteran signed a three-year deal with the club, which keeps him there through the 2028-29 season. The forward previously played 185 games with the team before making the move to the NHL.