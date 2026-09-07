Maple Leafs Called Out for Mistakes Canadiens Avoided

It is safe to say that the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most exciting franchises to watch heading into the next NHL season. The front office’s reconstruction of both organizational structure and the roster has not gone unnoticed, and the media and fans are eager to see those changes reflected on the ice.

However, despite all the work done in that regard, the Leafs are not exempt from criticism, and that has been the case in a recent analysis by veteran analyst Jim Parsons, who wrote in a column for The Hockey Writers about the mistakes made by the Toronto franchise that other major organizations have been able to avoid, as is the case with the Montreal Canadiens.

To begin with, Parsons discusses how the Maple Leafs overloaded their payroll with massive contracts for their star core from the beginning without necessarily demanding commitment from those players, creating a culture more focused on the individual while also limiting their salary-cap flexibility.

By contrast, he explains that the Canadiens prioritized building an identity based on collective achievements and group cohesion beyond the individual demands that each player may have.

Maple Leafs’ Contract Mistakes Exposed by Analyst

“That makes Montreal’s approach particularly interesting. The Canadiens aren’t necessarily getting their young stars to leave huge amounts of money on the table. They’re getting them to understand that the next dollar isn’t necessarily the most important dollar,” he explained.

Additionally, from his perspective, Montreal made sure its young players were locked into long-term, manageable contracts before their value skyrocketed on the market, which could hurt the team and cause those players to find a new home while also tying them down with a burdensome contract.

Parsons explains that Montreal also managed to ensure that its young talents who are now key figures, such as Ivan Demidov and Nick Suzuki, not only produce good results on the ice but also fully identify with the organization in the long term and even agree to extend those contracts at a discount, always prioritizing the team’s flexibility and the franchise’s financial well-being.

He wrote, “Montreal has assembled a remarkably young group around Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Slafkovsky, Demidov and Lane Hutson, with Noah Dobson and Kaiden Guhle also part of the long-term picture. The Canadiens reached the Eastern Conference Final last season, so these aren’t just prospects talking about some distant future. They’ve already had a taste of winning. That last part may be the key.”

By contrast, the aforementioned analyst mentions that the Leafs filled their roster with contracts containing trade protection, which ties their hands when it comes to making major roster changes when the front office determines that changes are necessary because the project simply is not working.