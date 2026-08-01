Maple Leafs Can’t Let This Chance Pass by Without Due Diligence

The Toronto Maple Leafs must continue revamping their blue line. With a core over 30, the time has come to begin overhauling it, without tearing everything down at once. And there might just be an opportunity to make another move that Toronto just can’t pass up.

Specifically, that move pertains to Carolina Hurricanes RFA Alexander Nikishin.

As it stands, the 24-year-old remains unsigned. That’s interesting, especially since Nikishin was supposed to be one of the Hurricanes’ most prized possessions. Plenty of teams asked for the Russian blueliner in any trade deadline deal.

Carolina held on to him. Now, there might be a shift in that philosophy. That could also mean a chance the Maple Leafs cannot pass by without doing their due diligence.

According to a report in RG Media, Nikishin and the Hurricanes could find themselves at a stalemate. The report stated that Nikishin could be looking at a new contract upwards of $8 million or more.

The notably tight-fisted Hurricanes may not be willing to pay that, especially since the blueliner wasn’t a standout during the team’s Stanley Cup run this past season.

Could a trade be on the horizon? The Hurricanes may have no choice.

When asked about the trade rumors swirling around him, Nikishin dismissed them.

“I really didn’t react to that at all. Trade rumors are normal for us.”

That response seems to highlight that Nikishin is open to a move. If that’s truly the case, the Maple Leafs may have a chance to land one of the most coveted young defensemen in the league.

What Would It Cost Maple Leafs to Land Nikishin

Landing Nikishin will not come cheap to the Maple Leafs, or anyone else for that matter. The Hurricanes will want to get a solid return. So, the discussion would likely begin with a first-round pick, a top prospect, and another piece or two.

That’s a bit of a high price tag. But what the Maple Leafs would be getting is a left-shot D who can play both sides. He has size at 6’3” and 218 pounds. While he’s not overly physical, Nikishin can play the puck and hold forecheckers at bay.

Nikishin also has an offensive upside. He registered 11 goals and 33 points in 81 games last season. However, his production evaporated in the postseason, notching just one assist in 17 games.

That could be the biggest concern for the Hurricanes at this point. And it could also be the main sticking point in a contract extension.

But if other teams can look past that postseason blip, paying up for Nikishin might be worthwhile. The Maple Leafs, nevertheless, may struggle to come up with the package the Hurricanes would want.

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Toronto Would Still Need to Sign Nikishin

The next situation here would be for the Maple Leafs to sign Nikishin. If he is indeed looking for a deal north of $8 million AAV, the Maple Leafs may find themselves in a bind. Taking a massive swing on a player who has just one full season under his belt could make some fans’ eyes water.

Still, the Maple Leafs would be remiss if they didn’t do their due diligence on Nikishin. The organization loses nothing by looking into this trade. If there’s a serious opportunity there, it would behoove John Chayka to see if he could make it happen.

The prospect of adding a 24-year-old blueliner to shore up an aging defensive group makes sense. Of course, that approach shouldn’t come at the detriment of the club’s financial flexibility.