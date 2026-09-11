Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Confirms Grim Max Domi Update

The Toronto Maple Leafs are only days away from starting Training Camp to prepare for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season, but they’re going to be shorthanded when they hit the ice for their first official sessions.

Forward Max Domi, who is entering his fourth season with the club, underwent offseason surgery, but suffered a complication from the procedure.

On Friday, Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka provided the latest update on Domi’s condition, confirming that he will not take part in the start of Camp, and that he plans on addressing the media at a later date.

“Max is going to come in and be evaluated but he’s not going to start camp,” Chayka said via The Toronto Sun. “At the right time in the near future, he wants to address it himself (with media).

“I think that’s best for him to do. We’ll leave it at that.”

Is The Career Of Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Max Domi In Doubt?

Recently, Maple Leafs analyst Nick Alberga of Leafs Morning Take raised a concerning possibility – Domi’s career could be in jeopardy.

“I can tell you that there is not a lot of optimism right now with Max Domi. I can tell you that he’s not expected to be in camp and start the season, and that’s at the very least,” Alberga said.

“But I double, triple, quadruple-checked with a variety of different people who would be in the know,” he continued. “A lot of gray area on Max Domi. Like, I don’t know if or when we’re going to see this guy wear a Maple Leafs uniform again. That’s what I’m driving at. There’s been no confirmation of that, but I can tell you he will start the season, I believe, on LTIR (Long-Term Injured Reserve) again.”

“I’m getting vibes he’s played his last NHL game, unfortunately.

Co-host and former Maple Leaf Jay Rosehill responded:

“Oh, s—, man. That’s devastating. Say what you want about the contract or the production or the consistency. Like, there’s, by all accounts, a really nice kid, really nice guy, really nice, really good hockey player. And I don’t care what team or who you are, for a young man to potentially lose his career over a surgery that you’re trying to get to get yourself better and healthier is devastating.”

Whenever it is that Domi addresses the media with a more concrete update on his condition remains to be seen.

Max Domi Underwent Offseason Surgery

Domi underwent offseason surgery, but soon, complications arose.

“Forward Max Domi underwent offseason surgery to address an issue he played through during the 2025-26 season,” the Maple Leafs reported earlier in the summer. “Due to complications arising from the procedure, Domi will be out indefinitely. Domi will continue working with the club’s medical staff and will be re-evaluated at the start of training camp.”

Not long afterward, Chayka offered a somewhat optimistic outlook for the gritty forward.

“He’s progressing, which is the best news for everyone. He’ll come to camp. We’ll get kind of a more firm view at that point. I think Max is gonna be a big part of this, when that occurs is just a guess,” Chayka said.