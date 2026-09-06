Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev Hits Ice With Oilers’ Connor McDavid

It won’t be long before all 32 National Hockey League teams report for Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign, and for the Toronto Maple Leafs, it will be nothing short of an intriguing season thanks to the multitude of changes on the ice, behind the bench, and in the front office made by general manager John Chayka.

One of the storylines that fans of the Maple Leafs are paying attention to is the health of defenseman Chris Tanev, who missed the majority of last season with different injuries.

As part of his offseason training, he’s hit the ice not only with his brother Brandon Tanev, who currently plays for the Utah Mammoth, but also with Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid as well as Leon Draisaitl.

Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Chris Tanev Has Trained With Connor McDavid This Offseason

As reported by Insider Dave Feschuk of The Toronto Star, one of Tanev’s training partners this offseason has been none other than McDavid, along with Draisaitl and, of course, his brother Brandon.

Additionally, notable former Maple Leafs forward Gary Roberts has been in on the sessions as a trainer.

“Tanev has been working out all summer with longtime trainer Gary Roberts and more recently skating with a group of NHLers that includes Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Tanev’s younger brother, Brandon,” Feschuk reported via The Toronto Star. “He said he is hopeful he’ll be ready for a Leafs training camp that begins in less than two weeks.”

The Maple Leafs won’t have to wait long for their first meeting with McDavid and the Oilers next season. Toronto will visit Rogers Place on Oct. 24 before Edmonton makes the return trip to Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 14.

Will Chris Tanev Be Able To Participate In Training Camp?

Tanev underwent surgery in March, and was limited to only 11 games last season after suffering not only a concussion, but a spinal issue as well as a core muscle injury.

“For the doctors it was probably pretty easy. It was like, ‘You need surgery.’ But for me it was tough,” Tanev said. “I was trying to rehab and get back to a place where I could potentially help the team if we did make playoffs. But obviously that didn’t happen.”

As far as whether or not he’ll be able to participate in Training Camp later this month, Tanev said that it’s still up in the air.

“We still have to check some boxes with the doctors,” Tanev said. “But the plan is for me to be out there day one of camp.”

“I mean, I’m feeling good. We still have to talk to the doctors, I think, in a week or two. But the plan is hopefully I’m ready to rumble once everything gets going,” Tanev said.

The good news for the Maple Leafs is that their stay-at-home defenseman still has love for the game.

“I still love it. I still love playing. I love being around the guys, and I love working hard,” Tanev said. “So it wasn’t an easy rehab. But I don’t think there was a moment where I said that this is going to be too much for me … I’m confident in all the work I’ve put in, and I feel like I’ve worked extremely hard and I’ve just got to keep checking boxes and get to where I need to be.”