Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev Breaks Silence With Important Health Update

The Toronto Maple Leafs were anything but fully healthy last season, as several key players missed weeks of time with various ailments. One such player was defenseman Chris Tanev, who was limited to 11 games.

Tanev missed time because of a concussion and later, because of a core-muscle injury that took place shortly after he returned in December; he was limited to just 11 games played, and underwent surgery.

Now, he’s awaiting clearance from the club’s medical staff to be able to participate in Training Camp, which opens up later this month.

“For the doctors it was probably pretty easy. It was like, ‘You need surgery.’ But for me it was tough,” Tanev said via The Toronto Star. “I was trying to rehab and get back to a place where I could potentially help the team if we did make playoffs. But obviously that didn’t happen.”

According to Tanev, his goal is to be on the ice with the rest of his teammates when Camp begins.

“We still have to check some boxes with the doctors,” Tanev said. “But the plan is for me to be out there day one of camp.”

Tanev, whom the Maple Leafs signed to a six-year, $27 million contract in 2024, skated in 75 games during his first year in Toronto, but injuries limited him to just 11 games in 2025-26; he was one of many injuries the Maple Leafs suffered, which contributed to them missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade.

The good news for Tanev is that not only does he see a realistic path to participating in Training Camp, but that his passion for hockey still runs deep.