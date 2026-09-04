Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev Breaks Silence With Important Health Update

The Toronto Maple Leafs were anything but fully healthy last season, as several key players missed weeks of time with various ailments. One such player was defenseman Chris Tanev, who was limited to 11 games.
Tanev missed time because of a concussion and later, because of a core-muscle injury that took place shortly after he returned in December; he was limited to just 11 games played, and underwent surgery.
Now, he’s awaiting clearance from the club’s medical staff to be able to participate in Training Camp, which opens up later this month.
“For the doctors it was probably pretty easy. It was like, ‘You need surgery.’ But for me it was tough,” Tanev said via The Toronto Star. “I was trying to rehab and get back to a place where I could potentially help the team if we did make playoffs. But obviously that didn’t happen.”
According to Tanev, his goal is to be on the ice with the rest of his teammates when Camp begins.
“We still have to check some boxes with the doctors,” Tanev said. “But the plan is for me to be out there day one of camp.”
“I mean, I’m feeling good. We still have to talk to the doctors, I think, in a week or two. But the plan is hopefully I’m ready to rumble once everything gets going,” Tanev said.
Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Chris Tanev Was Limited To Just 11 Games Last Season
Tanev, whom the Maple Leafs signed to a six-year, $27 million contract in 2024, skated in 75 games during his first year in Toronto, but injuries limited him to just 11 games in 2025-26; he was one of many injuries the Maple Leafs suffered, which contributed to them missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade.
The good news for Tanev is that not only does he see a realistic path to participating in Training Camp, but that his passion for hockey still runs deep.
“I still love it. I still love playing. I love being around the guys, and I love working hard,” Tanev said. “So it wasn’t an easy rehab. But I don’t think there was a moment where I said that this is going to be too much for me … I’m confident in all the work I’ve put in, and I feel like I’ve worked extremely hard and I’ve just got to keep checking boxes and get to where I need to be.”
In the 878 career games that Tanev, who was never drafted into the NHL, has played, he’s tallied 36 goals with 174 assists. He’s also added two goals and 14 assists in 73 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.
The Maple Leafs Suffered Several Key Injuries Last Season
Not only was Tanev limited to just 11 games, but several additional key Maple Leafs players suffered injuries.
Goaltender Anthony Stolarz missed several weeks with a nerve issue, while captain Auston Matthews’ season was ended in March after suffering a Grade 3 MCL sprain thanks to a dirty hit from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.
Both Dakota Joshua and William Nylander also missed time.
Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev Breaks Silence With Important Health Update