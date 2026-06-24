Maple Leafs ‘Closing In’ on Trades

The Toronto Maple Leafs are “closing in” on trades as general manager John Chayka continues to work the phone lines to improve his roster.

The Maple Leafs already made a huge move last week when they acquired defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a sign-and-trade deal. But the team is not stopping there, as Chayka is working hard to make more deals ahead of Friday’s NHL Entry Draft and next Wednesday’s start of NHL free agency.

Maple Leafs Working Hard on Trades

According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, the Maple Leafs are “closing in” on trades. He mentioned that while Morgan Rielly recently gave the team a list of four Western Conference teams he would be willing to go to, these trades the Maple Leafs are closing in on could be related to other players.

“The Maple Leafs are definitely closing in on deals. Not necessarily related to Rielly, and nothing is done yet, but I’m told things are developing,” Dreger wrote on X.

The Maple Leafs are definitely closing in on deals. Not necessarily related to Rielly, and nothing is done yet, but I’m told things are developing. https://t.co/l8JQc9n0WT — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 24, 2026

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period followed up on Dreger’s post by suggesting that defenseman Jake McCabe and Brandon Carlo could potentially be involved in these trade talks, in addition to Rielly.

“As @DarrenDreger reported last hour, Toronto has a few irons in the fire and are working the trade lines. Jake McCabe has generated interest, but he has a full NTC and at this hour has not been asked to waive it. Morgan Rielly & Brandon Carlo are among the Leafs Dmen out there,” Pagnotta wrote.

Maple Leafs Making Big Changes

The Maple Leafs are making big changes under Chayka’s leadership. Since he took over as the team’s GM last month, he has been trying hard to clean up the mess that former GM Brad Treliving left for him.

Since taking over the Maple Leafs’ head front-office role, Chayka has brought in Raddysh, traded goalie Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers, and hired Jim Hiller as the team’s new head coach after firing Craig Berube.

The team is also said to be trying to convince captain Auston Matthews to sign a long-term contract extension. As well, the club has the No. 1 overall pick in Friday’s draft, at which time they are rumored to be selecting young winger prospect Gavin McKenna with the pick.

Now, let’s see what else he has up his sleeves as the Maple Leafs close in on more trades.