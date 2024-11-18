Maple Leafs’ Coach Sounds Off On League’s Decision to Suspend Ryan Reaves

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube doesn’t agree with the NHL’s suspension of forward Ryan Reaves.

Reaves was ejected from Toronto’s win over the Edmonton Oilers on November 16 due to an illegal check to the head on Darnell Nurse. The NHL then announced Reaves was suspended for five games for the hit, which Berube didn’t agree with.

“I think it’s a lot, but the league is going to do what they think is the right thing to do,” Berube said on November 18. “I get it. They’ve come down hard on hits to the head. It’s not like Reavo tried to hit him in the head. It was a tough play.”

Berube didn’t think the hit was worthy of a five-game suspension and was frustrated with the league’s decision.

The Maple Leafs coach also says Reaves is not a dirty player and thinks the forward didn’t mean to hit Nurse in the head.

“He’s upset that he put his team down,” Berube said. “But at the same time, (with) his type of game, sometimes things happen. It’s not like he’s a dirty player. He’s a clean player, in my opinion, for his role. There was no intention of him doing that. It just happened.”

Reaves will be able to return to the lineup on December 4 against the Nashville Predators.

Oilers’ Star Forward Calls Reaves’ Hit ‘Dirty’

Following the Oilers’ loss to the Maple Leafs on November 16, star forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was frustrated with Reaves’ hit.

Nugent-Hopkins said the hit was dirty and something that doesn’t need to be in hockey.

“I think it’s a dangerous play. He’s got to know that Nursey doesn’t see him coming and choose the right path there. And he doesn’t,” Nugent-Hopkins said after the game. “I mean, it’s tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that. Dangerous play. You don’t ever want to see something like that.”

Nugent-Hopkins also expected the league to suspend Reaves, which ended up being the case.