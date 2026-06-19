Maple Leafs Connected to Radko Gudas

In a bid to improve their defense, the Toronto Maple Leafs are being connected to Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas.

An upcoming free agent on July 1 after his three-year, $12 million ($4 million AAV) contract expires, Gudas is one of the most physically imposing unrestricted free agent defensemen on the market.

While the Ducks may ultimately re-sign their captain, one NHL insider believes the Maple Leafs, as well as Gudas’ former team, the Florida Panthers, will be interested in bringing Gudas in, while naming his potential price tag.

Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers Could Sign Radko Gudas

NHL insider Kevin Weekes posted on X on Thursday that he is hearing that Gudas is a popular name with free agency less than two weeks away.

According to Weekes, Gudas is expected to sign a two-to-three-year contract on the open market at between $3.5 and $4 million per season. He also believes that while the Ducks could bring Gudas back, he could potentially sign with either the Maple Leafs or Panthers, two teams that are looking for defensive help on the open market.

“Per sources, I’m told @AnaheimDucks Captain D Gudas is gaining interest in the marketplace. If him & Ducks can’t get a deal done, @FlaPanthers @MapleLeafs are among potential fits.He’s physical, experienced, playoff tested, on a 2-3Yr term between 3.5M-4M+AAV #HockeyX,” Weekes posted on his social media.

Would the Maple Leafs Actually Sign Radko Gudas?

Immediately, you could hear the collective groans of Maple Leafs fans on social media, many of whom do not want Gudas anywhere near this team.

If you remember, it was in March that Gudas nailed Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews with a dirty, cheap shot to the knee that led to the Leafs’ captain being out for the season with a torn MCL. While Gudas did apologize for his actions, Leafs fans have not forgotten what he did to the team’s captain, and it would be surprising if the fans forgave him for what he did to Matthews so soon.

That being said, Gudas would theoretically be a solid addition to the Maple Leafs blueline, as he is a hard-nosed defender who plays a physical brand of hockey. The Leafs had one of the worst defenses in the NHL last year, so if they brought in Gudas, the hope would be that he would bring his hard-hitting style to the Maple Leafs’ blueline as the team tries to reinvent itself as a defensively responsible team under new head coach Jim Hiller.

Still, even if Gudas was an improvement in the bottom four of the Leafs’ defense corps, fans are unlikely to forgive him for what he did to Matthews. After all, he was the reason why the team’s captain blew his knee out and was knocked out for the season. So it’s completely understandable why Leafs fans are upset after seeing what Weekes posted.

Plus, how would the players in the locker room feel about Gudas being part of the blue and white?

Ultimately, Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka makes the final call. But the fans have spoken, and they don’t want Gudas on this team.