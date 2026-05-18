Maple Leafs Have Contacted Top NCAA Coach, Insider Notes

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach. And that net could be reaching into the NCAA.

As insider Elliotte Friedman noted in Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Leafs have made an initial approach towards highly coveted NCAA head coach David Carle.

Carle is one of the most successful NCAA coaches. The bench boss at the University of Denver has worked his way up the totem pole at U of Denver, landing the main job since the 2018-19 season.

The former draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning has won three NCAA championships, while also coaching the US World Junior Squad. His success at the collegiate level has spurred the interest of various NHL organizations.

Carle has been among the most notable candidates for various openings. One team believed to be hot on his trail was the San Jose Sharks prior to hiring David Warsofsky.

So, it makes sense that the Maple Leafs would be interested in seeing what it would take to bring Carle into the fold. However, as Friedman noted, the contact has only been initial, meaning there is no reason to believe that Carle could even be a serious candidate at this point.

Perhaps the conversation between Carle’s camp and the Maple Leafs may pick up at some point. For the time being, there is no indication that Carle would even be interested in interviewing for the position in Toronto.

Carle Won’t Come Cheap for Maple Leafs

Carle has been in high demand over the last few seasons. In fact, another notable insider, David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, speculated that any team wanting to hire the decorated NCAA coach would have to back up the Brinks truck to land him.

During a recent appearance with Jeff Marek on The Sheet, Pagnotta issued a stern assessment as to what it would take to lure Carle away from the U of Denver.

“You’ve got to give him one hell of a bag. So, you better make it worth it. Yes, 100%. I don’t even think four times four starts the conversation. Like, you’re probably going higher. You’re going to have to reach pretty high right now anyway.”

Pagnotta landed on a number that could pique Carle’s interest.

“Like, maybe later on, in five years, he changes his mind, and he’s ready for a new challenge. But I’m talking $25-30, $40 million over whatever term you like. That’s the coach — he’s hot right now, but he’s the guy. He’s your first overall draft pick, hands down. There’s no salary cap for head coaches.”

The good news for the Maple Leafs is that money wouldn’t necessarily be a problem. However, the biggest issue would be selling him on leaving the success he has had in Denver to land in Toronto.

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Toronto Might Be a Hard Sell

Selling Carle on leaving a good thing in Denver to come to Toronto may be a hard sell. There wouldn’t seem to be a compelling argument to lure the National Champion coach to the Maple Leafs.

Perhaps the challenge of succeeding at the NHL level could be something appealing to Carle’s personal ambitions. Maybe it could boil down to a financial proposition he couldn’t refuse.

As chatter suggests, Carle would need to have a higher degree of control over aspects of the organization, like roster construction. If the Maple Leafs are willing to relinquish some control, it might work out.

Otherwise, the Maple Leafs may have to look elsewhere to find their next head coach.