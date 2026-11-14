Maple Leafs Could Find a Cost-Effective Option in Luke Kunin

The Toronto Maple Leafs are essentially turning over stones to find options that could help spur a turnaround for the team.

While the trade market hasn’t been all that friendly, and other teams haven’t been to eager to help the Leafs, GM John Chayka could turn to the free agent market to find some reinforcements.

And it just so happens that one interesting name could be getting ready for a return to NHL ice. That name is Luke Kunin.

Kunin had become a good role player for the Florida Panthers last season, especially considering how injuries decimated that Cats last year. He chipped in four goals and 10 points in 62 games before going down with an injury himself.

Now, as insider Pierre LeBrun noted in a recent piece in The Athletic, Kunin is nearing a return to the ice and could find that several teams will be interested to see if he’s willing to sign with them.

“UFA forward Luke Kunin got fully medically cleared this week from the torn Achilles he suffered in early June. NHL teams have started to circle back on him. I suspect Kunin, who turns 29 next month, will find an NHL home before too long, as he will be a cheap depth signing. He made $775,000 last season on a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers.”

The Maple Leafs should be one of those teams. But before anyone scoffs at the idea of the Leafs adding yet another bottom-six forward, there is something to say about adding a guy like Luke Kunin.

Maple Leafs Need More Heart and Soul Guys

One of the biggest things that has plagued the Maple Leafs for years has been the lack of reliable forwards who could play responsibly on both sides of the puck.

That’s largely been the criticism behind William Nylander’s recent play. When he’s not scoring, he’s not really doing much of anything else.

That’s why the Leafs’ grinders this season, guys like Brandon Duhaime, Zack MacEwan, and Teddy Blueger, have actually been the most consistent guys in the team’s forward group.

Kunin would be just like them. And given an opportunity, he could chip in something close to about 10 goals and 20 points.

Those aren’t the sexiest numbers that fans want to see. But he does add the sort of hardworking two-way play, with toughness to boot, that the Maple Leafs need at this critical juncture.

Toronto Still Needs to Make Room on the Roster

A logical objection here would be the lack of playing time for Kunin. If the Maple Leafs were to sign him, they would need to clear up a roster spot for him.

That will be challenging considering that Miles Wood, Dakota Joshua, and Max Domi are still on the books. While Wood and Domi are on LTIR at the moment, Joshua isn’t. And so some may argue that Kunin wouldn’t be much of an upgrade over, say, Joshua.

That’s a fair point. But when looking at the way the season has gone thus far, the Maple Leafs need to find as much help as they can. Kunin is a guy who could be willing to sign a one-year deal at this point, and then figure out another contract during the offseason.

All told, the Leafs may pass on the 29-year-old, but there’s always the hope that adding someone like Kunin could help stabilize the overall lineup.