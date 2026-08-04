Maple Leafs Could Have Been ‘Suckered’ into Offseason Signings

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made some major shifts this offseason. The organization has certainly gone for broke, looking to leave behind the shortcomings of previous seasons.

Part of those significant shifts have been the signings of Darren Raddysh and Sergei Bobrovsky. While the signings promise to deliver crucial value, there might be something John Chayka might have missed. In particular, the Maple Leafs might have been suckered into signing Raddysh and Bobrovsky.

As Sean McIndoe noted during an appearance on The Athletic’s Hockey Show, the Panthers and Lightning know something the Leafs don’t.

“The Panthers and Lightning are two real smart teams. And when you see them say ‘No, thank you’ to certain players, and then the Leafs jump in and grab them… it kind of does feel like the whole, if you can’t spot the sucker at the poker table… bad news, it’s probably you.”

The comments point out one of the biggest concerns that pundits have raised about the Maple Leafs’ offseason moves. Is there something that compelled the Lightning to pass on Raddysh despite his big year? Similarly, did the Panthers give up on Bobrovsky, allowing him to sign in Toronto?

The reason for the Panthers’ and Lightning’s lack of interest may boil down to dollars and cents. But the reality could hide something deeper.

Lightning Not Convinced Raddysh Is for Real

The elephant in the room regarding Raddysh is his one-year breakout performance. Raddysh seemingly came out of nowhere, not just to make the NHL, but to excel and even get some Norris Trophy votes. However, it was just one season. And while it may have been Raddysh’s coming-out party, the Lightning might not have been convinced it was real.

The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, were willing to bet that Raddysh is the real deal. Even at 30, last season could have been the beginning of a solid run that could culminate with another three or four good seasons.

If that’s the case, the Maple Leafs could feel they got their money’s worth.

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Maple Leafs Taking Shot on NHL’s Oldest Goalie

Entering next season, the Maple Leafs will be betting on the NHL’s oldest goalie. Bobrovsky will be 38 and seemingly removed from his best days.

However, what do the Maple Leafs really want out of Bobrovsky? Is the plan to have him play every minute of all 84 games next season? Or is it more about getting good enough goaltending to make it back to the postseason and then hope that Bobrovsky can turn it up?

If that’s the case, the Sergei Bobrovsky-Anthony Stolarz tandem might just work out like it did in Florida.

But what if there’s something the Panthers saw? Could it be that Father Time has really caught up to the two-time Stanley Cup winner? If so, how bad will the decline be?

It would be tough to think Chayka and the Maple Leafs didn’t consider that possibility as part of their due diligence when signing Bobrovsky. At the end of the day, the opportunity was too good to pass up. If it works out, Chayka will look like a genius. If Bobrovsky flops, far more questions will emerge, potentially plunging Toronto into major uncertainty.