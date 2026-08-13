Maple Leafs Could Have Ideal Candidate for Blue-Line Revival

If there’s one thing the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to accomplish in the near-term, it’s to inject some youth into the blue line.

Landing Emil Andrae from the Philadelphia Flyers earlier this summer was a decent start. But there’s a lot more the Leafs could do to help rejuvenate one of the oldest D-corps in the league.

That move could be acquiring Alexander Nikishin from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nikishin has emerged as a very good young defenseman. He got plenty of attention during the 2025 playoffs. That showing allowed him to earn a regular spot with the Canes this past season. While his role diminished somewhat during last spring’s Stanley Cup run, his overall value has not diminished.

And that is what has led to the standoff between Nikishin’s camp and the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old is currently an RFA and is reportedly looking for a deal in the $8 million AAV range. Even with a bit of a high price tag, the Maple Leafs would do well to make a serious effort to land the Russian rearguard.

The Leafs were believed to have approached the Hurricanes earlier this summer. However, those talks apparently didn’t get very far. But considering how far along things have gotten this summer, it wouldn’t be unusual to see teams circling back to see if anything has changed.

What Would It Cost Maple Leafs to Land Nikishin?

So, the sticker price on Nikishin won’t be cheap. The Hurricanes will likely want the usual asking price of a first-round pick and a high-end draft pick. The Maple Leafs might be able to find those pieces.

The question is: Would those pieces be something that Carolina wants?

The only first-round pick the Maple Leafs have is Colorado’s 2027 selection. They also have two 2027 second-rounders and their own first-rounder in 2029.

As for the prospect(s), that’s going to be a tougher issue to solve. The Leafs don’t really have a high-end prospect or even a position player that the Hurricanes might want.

For example, would the Canes be willing to take Morgan Rielly back? That’s unlikely. Carolina is extremely cost-conscious. And so, adding Rielly’s $7.5 million cap hit just wouldn’t jive with their financial strategy.

But could there be another way to make this sort of deal work?

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Would Retaining on Rielly Make the Deal Work?

If the Hurricanes trade Nikishin, Carolina would need another defenseman. Morgan Rielly actually makes sense for the Canes, especially as a third-pairing guy.

So, would the deal work if the Maple Leafs retained on Rielly?

While the idea for Toronto would be to get out from under Rielly’s cap hit, would holding on to even half of it make the Nikishin trade work?

If such a move lands Nikishin without giving up a first-round pick and a major roster piece, it’s a move that John Chayka should consider. Of course, the Maple Leafs would need to clear additional cap space to fit Nikishin’s next contract under the cap. But with a little creativity, the deal could certainly work.