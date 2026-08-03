Maple Leafs Could Still Land The NHL’s Best Defenseman

Just because Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has completely overhauled the organization he took control over earlier this offseason, it doesn’t mean that he’s finished making moves.

Not only has Chayka completely revamped the club’s front office and coaching staff, but he’s also made several additions and subtractions to the playing roster that he hopes will eventually lead to a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the club failed to qualify earlier this spring for the first time in a decade.

Of course, that landed them the first overall selection in the Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery, a compensation prize that helped lessen the sting. But could the Maple Leafs still be in the running for the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the League’s best blue liner? Don’t count it out.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Could Still Be In The Mix To Land Norris Trophy Winning Defenseman Zach Werenski

According to a recent report from Blue Jackets insider Aaron Portzline, the “clock is ticking” on Werenski’s time with the franchise.

“I think he will be a Blue Jacket well into the season; the next question mark pops up if the Blue Jackets are out of the playoff race; if they’re as competitive as they want to be, I think he goes into next summer,” he said.

Werenski has already been linked to the Maple Leafs by key Insider Jonas Siegel, who wrote the following earlier this offseason:

“I wondered about Werenski as a home run trade possibility for the Leafs back in May, with any and all trade conversations presumably starting with Matthew Knies.

Knies could be attractive as the centerpiece of a deal for Werenski. He’s a soon-to-be 24-year-old American power winger who has shown a unique blend of offence, energy and physicality. Crucially, he is signed for another five seasons at a $7.75 million cap hit that should age very nicely.

But Knies alone isn’t getting this done. Not for Werenski, who had 81 points last season en route to the Norris, and who still has another two years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $9.5 million.”

Siegel concluded:

“The likelihood of a Werenski-to-Toronto blockbuster will ultimately come down to whether Werenski wants to play in Toronto, even for a little while, and whether the Blue Jackets value Knies and all the other goodies the Leafs can offer.”

So far in his NHL career, Werenski has scored 135 goals with 330 assists in 642 games played.

Zach Werenski And The Blue Jackets Had To Settle A Public Perception Problem

Werenski, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman for the 2025-26 season, is eligible for unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2027-27 season.

However, there was some uncertainty expressed by Werenski about his future with the club, which he would later clear up by affirming his commitment to the club.

“There wasn’t miscommunication between me, him and his agent,” Columbus general manager Don Waddell said. “Nothing against media, but when you get involved sometimes, there’s a lot of speculation of what’s going on. I’ve met with Zach multiple times, obviously talked to his agent many, many times. It wasn’t a situation that we were on different pages by any means as far as working against each other.”