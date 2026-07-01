Maple Leafs Could Lose Bobrovsky to West Coast Suitor

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be the favorites to land free-agent netminder Sergei Bobrovsky. But that’s not something necessarily set in stone.

There’s a chance that Toronto might miss out on Bobrovsky, potentially to a West Coast suitor.

According to a report in RG Media, the LA Kings are believed to be hot on Bobrovsky’s trail. Veteran journalist James Murphy reported that Los Angeles will be looking to make a major push for the 38-year-old.

In particular, the goal will be to reunite Bobrovsky with close friend and former teammate Artemi Panarin.

But adding “Bob” goes beyond a mere reunion with Panarin. Murphy’s source added that bringing in the veteran netminder is something that makes sense for the organization.

“Bob makes too much sense here. The Kings need a boost like this. No offense to Darcy Kuemper, who won a Cup. I know, but Bobrovsky — come on — and with his buddy Artemi?”

That’s an interesting statement, and the main reason why the Maple Leafs could lose out on Bobrovsky. As such, it might not necessarily come down to money. It could come down to the former Panthers goalie looking to bank on familiarity.

What Happens If Maple Leafs Miss Out on Bobrovsky?

Should Bobrovsky sign with the Kings or any other team, what does that mean for the Maple Leafs?

Well, it doesn’t really mean much on the surface. The Leafs have a decent goalie tandem in check. So, it’s not like the organization will be in full-blown panic mode.

Missing out on Bobrovsky, however, would raise questions about what the organization can do to solve its seeming need in the crease. With no other free-agent goalies capable of being a true number-one starter, Toronto might shift its focus elsewhere.

That elsewhere could mean pushing for Zach Werenski. While there’s no guarantee that a deal could or would happen, the chatter suggests the Leafs are high on Werenski’s list. As of now, there’s nothing imminent.

But one has to think that if the Maple Leafs don’t utilize their cap space on Bobrovsky, GM John Chayka will be looking to maximize his allocation in other areas.

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Fans Shouldn’t Be Disappointed If Team Doesn’t Sign Bobrovsky

Ultimately, Maple Leafs fans should be disappointed if the organization fails to sign Bobrovsky. The 38-year-old isn’t exactly a sure thing right now. Yes, he could have a fantastic bounce-back year.

That’s easier said than done at this point.

The Kings, for their part, are in a much more desperate situation than Toronto. Los Angeles needs to prove they have at least some hope of remaining a fringe playoff contender. They’re staring at a dwindling window, potentially even moving towards a rebuild.

That’s a threshold the Maple Leafs aren’t quite ready to cross. The Leafs are in a much better spot, and could end up getting back into serious contention are all the moves the team has made thus far.

There will be better alternatives out there. It might take some waiting. And playing the waiting game is often the hardest part for executives, fans, and the media.