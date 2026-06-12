Maple Leafs Could Make Surprising Coaching Announcement Soon

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be surprising fans with an announcement regarding the team’s next head coach.

Insider David Pagnotta, during a recent appearance in DFO Rundown, discussed how the organization could be getting close to naming its next head coach.

“It sounds like some time next week the Maple Leafs…want to be in a position to name a head coach.”

The comment has certainly raised more than a few eyebrows. Considering how convoluted the coaching search has been for the Maple Leafs, it seems surprising that the organization would finally be getting close to naming a new coach.

It’s about time the Maple Leafs got serious about narrowing their search down. According to some of the chatter, the organization has spoken to over 55 candidates. While there’s nothing wrong with casting a wide net, it certainly seems like the club has gone a bit overboard.

The big question now remains, “Who will be the chosen candidate?”

Maple Leafs Could Buck the Trend Once Again

One of the most recent points has been the potential for hiring an inexperienced, first-time coach. The Leafs could be looking to copy the Montreal Canadiens’ strategy by hiring a significantly inexperienced coach.

The Habs brought in Martin St. Louis during the middle of a rebuild. In this case, the idea of bringing Joe Pavelski has led to questions, especially since the Maple Leafs aren’t going through a rebuild.

As such, the thought of passing on an experienced coach does make it tough to see the path the organization wants to take.

Still, it would make more sense for the Maple Leafs to go off the cuff than to recycle a coach like Patrick Roy or Peter Laviolette. Laviolette, as a matter of fact, was reportedly close to being hired. At least, that was the sentiment that insider Elliotte Friedman conveyed earlier this week.

Given how the Maple Leafs took the road less traveled with its front office this season, it wouldn’t be surprising that the coaching choice reflected that newfound philosophy.

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Why an Inexperienced Coach Actually Makes More Sense

During the Maple Leafs end-of-year presser, CEO Keith Pelley pontificated about the organization’s efforts to become more in tune with analytics and, well, take on a more modern approach in the way it conducts business.

If that’s the case, bringing in someone like Joe Pavelski, who has recently retired, actually makes sense. While his lack of coaching experience could weigh on the club at some point, the fact that he is well in tune with the modern game bodes well for the team.

Ultimately, the worst thing the Maple Leafs could do is try the same approach again. Craig Berube, a so-called old-school coach, wasn’t the answer. So, why try something similar again? It makes sense to take a different road.

Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

That’s why the Maple Leafs want to avoid becoming certifiably insane by doing the same thing again and expecting it to work. The Core Four experiment was proof of that. That’s why the time has come for the organization to finally get off the beaten path and really try something new.