Maple Leafs Continue Crazy Offseason With Another New Contract Signing

While it wasn’t immediately known what kind of effect that hiring John Chayka as the general manager would have on the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s become clear in recent weeks and days that the answer is substantial.

Chayka has been one of the busiest executives in hockey since taking over the job from Brad Treliving, who was relieved of his duties by the club on March 30. Not only has he made several acquisitions via free agency and trade, but he also drafted Gavin McKenna with the first overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

And now, he’s made sure that one of the players that he’s acquired via trade will be sticking around for the immediate future.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Signed Emil Andrae, Whom They Acquired From The Philadelphia Flyers

On June 16, the Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Emil Andrae along with goaltender Samuel Ersson and a 2026 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goaltender Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit.

Chayka has now signed Andrae to a two-year contract extension. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the club, NHL Insider Kevin Weekes reported that his deal carries a $1.55 million salary cap hit.

An original pick in the second round (54th overall) by the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft, he would be signed by the club to a three-year, entry-level contract in 2023 after completing a professional tryout with the American Hockey League affiliate Leigh Valley Phantoms.

He would eventually play his first NHL Game in October 2023, getting in a handful of contests before being returned to the American Hockey League.

Eventually, he’d appear more consistently on the ice for the Flyers, skating in 42 games during the 2024-25 season. This past campaign in 2025-26, he appeared in a career-high 61 games, scoring twice while adding 11 assists.

So far in the 107 career NHL games he’s played in, he has three goals with 17 assists.

John Chayka Had Been Eyeing Andrae For Some Time Now

Shortly after the trade was completed, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said that he had been watching Andrae for some time now.

“A smart, competitive player. Helps us break the puck out more efficiently. A good puck mover that can also help join the rush and support offence as well,” Chayka said. “We’re getting a good young D at an age group that we, candidly, could use some more.”

Meanwhile, Chayka hinted that he was only at the beginning stages of making major adjustments to the roster, along with newly hired Leafs executive Mats Sundin, who was hired alongside Chayka.

“Mats (Sundin) and I have been working pretty hard now for the last several weeks, coming up with what we think is a pretty comprehensive off-season plan,” Chayka said.

“Certainly, this is a move that we feel is a part of that. But there’s lots of work to be done on the roster.”

So far, all of the moves that Chayka has made have Maple Leafs fans feeling like missing the playoffs this past season was the anomaly.