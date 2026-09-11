Maple Leafs Make Critical Decision On 1st Overall Pick Gavin McKenna

After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery and the right to select Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna with the first overall selection.

Ironically, this took place 10 years after the last time the Leafs won the Draft Lottery; they used the first overall selection in the 2026 Draft to pick future captain Auston Matthews.

McKenna, who is expected to earn a roster spot with the Maple Leafs when Training Camp opens up next week, will not be participating in their upcoming Prospects Challenge in Gatineau, according to Steve Sullivan, the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Announce Rookie Gavin McKenna Will Not Take Part In Their Prospects Challenge

According to Marlies head coach Steve Sullivan, McKenna will not be taking part in the Prospects Challenge in Gatineau despite being named to the roster.

“Marlies coach Steve Sullivan says Gavin McKenna will not make the trip to Gatineau for Prospects Challenge Leafs management wants him rested & ready for what lies ahead,” NHL Insider Mark Masters reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Management’s made the decision to have him participate last night, with the opening dinner, also have him practice here with the group,” Sullivan said via The Leafs Nation. “But what’s best for him is to stay here, continue to train with the NHL players and get prepared for a big season.”

Toronto’s prospects will play the prospects of the divisional rival Ottawa Senators on Saturday, followed by a matchup against the prospects of the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

McKenna could get his chance to suit up at the NHL level for the first time, albeit in preseason action, when the Maple Leafs face the Montreal Canadiens in their exhibition opener on Sept. 13.

The Maple Leafs Selected Gavin McKenna With The First Overall Pick In The 2026 NHL Draft

McKenna, who played last season with the Penn State Nittany Lions, was taken first overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL Draft after they won the Draft Lottery.

According to Justin Bourne of Sportsnet, McKenna was “perfect” for the Toronto market based on how he looked during the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.

“The kid also didn’t waver,” Bourne wrote. “He said all the right things about competing and developing a B-game on his off nights, he was courteous and respectful and unfazed. You can say that stuff doesn’t matter, but it does in a large market. He’ll be in front of cameras constantly, he’ll be challenged, he’ll be asked to explain himself, and he can.

“He’s been an elite talent from a young age, he’s used to the attention and the spotlight and North American coverage in general. It may make him grumpy at times, as it would anyone, but it will not overwhelm him.”

Last season at Penn State, McKenna scored 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games. He also represented Canada at the World Junior Championship, scoring four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in seven games.