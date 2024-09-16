Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring $21 Million Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs will open up training camp on September 18, but the team still could add players before camp opens.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Lawson Crouse from Utah.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Utah acquires:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as the Maple Leafs acquire a legit middle-six forward in Crouse for two players who haven’t been consistent in the NHL and a draft pick.

Crouse is entering the third year of his five-year $21.5 million deal. The forward was selected 11th overall in the 2015 NHL draft and could be a second or third-line forward for the Maple Leafs who could add some depth scoring. Last season with Arizona, Crouse recorded 23 goals and 19 assists for 42 points in 82 games. In his NHL career, he’s skated in 504 games recording 103 goals and 94 assists for 197 points.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal Robertson who signed a one-year $875,000 deal. The forward has struggled to stay in the lineup and through three years he’s skated in 87 games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.

Liljegren, meanwhile, has also found himself being a healthy scratch in the playoffs and down the stretch, but despite that, Toronto gave him a two-year extension this offseason. Last season with the Maple Leafs, Liljegren skated in 55 games recording 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points.

Maple Leafs GM Comments on Robertson Extension

Robertson had requested a trade this summer as he was frustrated with his role.

However, Robertson ended up walking back on the request and signing a one-year $875,000 deal. It was a bit of a surprise, but Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says he has a good relationship with Robertson and is glad to see him sign the deal.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Nick. We talked throughout the summer and you just explained it. Here’s the situation. Everybody’s got it in their stripes,” Treliving said. “But Nick’s got it, I like Nick. He shoots it in the net. But you got to do other things, too.

“You’ve got to round out your game. You’ve got to be a complete player. But it’s a fresh, clean slate with a new coach, a new opportunity. So I know the last couple of days he’s been here, he’s excited, and I’m looking forward to seeing him,” Treliving added.

Robertson was selected 53rd overall in the 2019 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.

Utah Down to 6 Finalists For Team Name

Utah relocated from Arizona and will be known as the Utah Hockey Club for the 2024-25 NHL season.

The team announced that their team name would be voted on by fans. Utah is now down to six team names which are as follows:

Utah Blizzard

Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)

Utah Mammoth

Utah Outlaws

Utah Venom

Utah Yeti

The team will wear jerseys that display UTAH during the inaugural season of 2024-25 as the team works on an identity, logo, mascot, and other branding elements for the 2025-26 season.