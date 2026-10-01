Hi, Subscriber

Maple Leafs’ Easton Cowan Trade Decision Pays Off

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Easton Cowan #53 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his first period goal agains the New York Islanders with his teammates at Scotiabank Arena on September 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a lot of question marks this past summer, and one of them was what to do with Easton Cowan.

There were NHL analysts out there who thought the Leafs might trade their young, talented forward, and the logic at least made some sense.

Along with Matthew Knies (who has since been moved to the Blue Jackets), Cowan was one of the few players on Toronto’s roster with trade value but no trade protection. Cowan couldn’t veto a deal if the Maple Leafs found one.

And so maybe he was in discussions, or maybe he wasn’t, but it was certainly a thought that had occurred to people who spend a lot of time thinking about the NHL.

The Maple Leafs opened their season this week with back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Cowan is still there.

It’s a good thing, too, because it looks like he might just be breaking out.

Easton Cowan Stats

Cowan went for both a goal and an assist in the season-opening loss to Montreal on Tuesday night.

Then in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the New York Islanders, Cowan scored a first period goal:

Cowan foreshadowed a bit of this as he shone brightly in the Toronto Marlies’ run to the AHL Calder Cup at the end of last season. The Maple Leafs had missed the NHL playoffs, but Cowan got to play in games that mattered, and he was a star at that level.

It wasn’t guaranteed to transfer back, but it might’ve been the ideal combination. Cowan got a lot of NHL experience during the regular season, then got playoff reps at the AHL level.

Now, Cowan looks ready to be a star.

Under the Radar

The thing about Cowan entering this season is that it was also easy to forget about him just a bit.

The Maple Leafs drafted Gavin McKenna No. 1 overall. He’s meant to be the face of the franchise one day, and that very well might happen.

But before McKenna, Cowan was essentially the most promising young player Toronto had in its system. That potential is still all there.

If anything, the Maple Leafs are a better team now, which should only help Cowan find ways to thrive.

So far, so good — Cowan has hit the ground running for the 2026-27 NHL season in Toronto.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Maple Leafs’ Easton Cowan Trade Decision Pays Off

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x