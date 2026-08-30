Maple Leafs Ex-Star Could Be Done in NHL

It’s nearly September and NHL training camps are right around the corner. The current crop of unsigned UFAs is getting to a point where they can’t hold out any longer if they want to play this upcoming season. But for one former Toronto Maple Leafs star, it looks like time’s up.

That former star is James van Riemsdyk.

Maple Leafs fans recall “JVR” from his days as a 30-goal scorer during a dark era in Toronto. He was a shining light, scoring a career-high 36 goals in the 2017-18 season wearing the blue and white.

Since then, van Riemsdyk has gradually receded into a depth role. While successful, he’s signed three consecutive one-year deals to keep him in The Bigs for a little longer.

But it seems that time has run out on the former Maple Leafs top-liner. It’s almost time for camps, and the only plausible path for van Riemsdyk seems to be a Professional Tryout (PTO). If that’s the case, there might be a couple of clubs out there willing to give the 37-year-old one more kick at the NHL can.

After all, JVR is still a productive player. He scored 15 goals and 31 points in 72 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season. That’s why it would be a stretch to see another team out there give him one more shot to see if he’s got anything left in the tank.

Maple Leafs Could Give van Riemsdyk One Last Shot

The Maple Leafs really wouldn’t lose much by bringing James van Riemsdyk back on a PTO.

This wouldn’t be about trying to revive the player who notched two 30-goal seasons for Toronto. Instead, the Maple Leafs would be looking for a veteran who can provide some inexpensive depth scoring and give the bottom six another option.

That’s where JVR could make sense.

He has scored double digits in goals in every season of his career. While his most recent numbers haven’t been particularly spectacular, they’re certainly respectable for a player who would presumably be fighting for a bottom-six role.

In fact, van Riemsdyk could arguably provide more offensive upside than Dakota Joshua.

The ideal scenario would be a one-year, incentive-laden contract after a successful PTO. That would give van Riemsdyk another opportunity while protecting the Maple Leafs from committing significant cap space to a 37-year-old forward.

Yes, there’s certainly downside risk here.

If JVR doesn’t make the team, Toronto simply moves on. If he does, the Maple Leafs get a familiar face who can potentially give the bottom six a little more punch.

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JVR Could Leave the NHL on His Own Terms

Of course, it shouldn’t be a shock that van Riemsdyk remains unsigned with September approaching.

The NHL is getting younger, and teams increasingly want players who can contribute in multiple areas. At 37, JVR isn’t going to suddenly become an effective shutdown forward or transform into a physical force.

That’s why a PTO might actually be the perfect arrangement.

Van Riemsdyk wouldn’t have to convince the Maple Leafs, or anyone else, that he’s still the 30-goal scorer he once was. He would simply have to show that he can still contribute enough to deserve one more contract.

If he succeeds, great. He gets another NHL season. If he doesn’t, at least he gets one final opportunity to find out.

That’s an underrated part of this. Players don’t always get to decide when their careers end. Sometimes the NHL simply stops calling.

A PTO with the Maple Leafs would give JVR one last chance to prove he has something left. And considering he was once such an important part of the franchise, there would be something fitting about giving him that opportunity in Toronto.

Maybe he surprises everyone. Maybe he doesn’t. Either way, the Maple Leafs wouldn’t have much to lose by finding out.