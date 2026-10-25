Maple Leafs Expose Real Oilers in Blowout Win

The Toronto Maple Leafs exposed the real Edmonton Oilers in a 7-2 blowout win at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

Edmonton, with Connor McDavid’s insane point streak, has dominated their opponents this season. Well, that was not the case against Toronto.

The Leafs opened up a 5-1 lead in the third period, capitalizing on just about every mistake the Oilers made on the night. But it wasn’t so much a question of taking advantage of mistakes. It was about shutting down the powerful Edmonton offense.

Yes, Leon Draisaitl had two goals. Connor McDavid added two assists. But they were nearly as influential as they’ve been in other games. Plus, one of those patented desperate third-period comebacks that Edmonton has pulled off so many times did not come to fruition.

The bottom line is that the Maple Leafs showed everyone that the Oilers have a fatal flaw, one that has followed them around for years: They don’t play defense.

Auston Matthews’ tally was possible thanks to Easton Cowan making Ryan Shea look sick on the pass.

As for the goaltending, well, that wasn’t any better. Tristan Jarry gave up six on the night, including this headscratcher:

The Maple Leafs showed on Saturday night that when the Oilers can’t outscore their opponents, they fold like a lawn chair.

Maple Leafs Beat Oilers at Their Own Game

The entire Oilers’ game plan hinges on puck possession and control. They use speed and transitions to move the puck up ice, often catching opponents flat-footed. When looking at many of McDavid’s goals, they start with a strong rush and someone crashing the net.

Leon Draisaitl’s first of the night, scored while 4-on-4, was a good example of how they controlled the entire play, eventually leading to the tally.

The goal momentarily swung momentum in Edmonton’s favor. But it was the Maple Leafs’ strong start to the third period, with William Nylander’s power play goal essentially putting the kibosh on any comeback hopes.

Toronto Played Best Game of the Season

When the final buzzer sounded, the Maple Leafs had indeed played their best game of the season. The Buds managed to mitigate the damage by Draisaitl and McDavid, while exposing the weak defense and goaltending that has characterized the Edmonton Oilers for eons now.

The Leafs were coming off a concerning, if entertaining win against the New York Rangers. But if there were any concerns about Toronto, their win on Saturday went a long way to quelling them. In fact, the pounding in Edmonton reinforces the 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this season.

Even with multiple losses on the blue line, the Maple Leafs look like a solid defensive team, with offensive contributions coming up and down the lineup. The goals by MacEwan, Troy Stecher, and Vinni Lettieri underscore just how dangerously balanced Toronto is looking this season.

Oh, and let’s not forget that Anthony Stolarz had a fantastic game. Stolarz stopped 30 of 32, doing his part to stifle Edmonton’s offense.

The win also moved the Leafs into the top three in the Eastern Conference. Sure, it’s still early, but the rest of the Atlantic Division has to be on notice.