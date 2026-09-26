Maple Leafs Face ‘Cringe’ Backlash After Latest Social Media Post

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ social media team surely didn’t expect the reaction they got after posting their latest video on X, with the caption “That’s just who we are.”

The Leafs used AI to produce a brief video of fans at Scotiabank Arena, with a transition to the franchise’s logo.

Although it seemed like a harmless post meant to get fans excited ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season, it drew plenty of criticism.

Some users called it cringe that they couldn’t edit such a short video themselves, given how much footage they had available, while others criticized it more ironically, saying even a three-year-old could do a better job.

“Come on, guys… y’all are better than this,” one user wrote. “New Leafsmin (admin), likes are private. Please like this tweet if the AI directive is coming from higher-ups, because we all hate it,” another one said.

“You guys are so poor that you had to AI-generate a simple video that’s been made 1000 times before?” another fan questioned.

Hockey Agent Predicts Maple Leafs Could Trade Auston Matthews

Elsewhere, hockey agent Alexei Dementyev spoke exclusively to Championat and made a bold prediction about Matthews’ future.

The pundit believes the Maple Leafs could trade Matthews if McKenna lives up to the expectations surrounding him.

“What do you think about Auston Matthews, who hasn’t directly requested a trade, but there have been rumors that he wants to leave Toronto?” Dementyev was asked.

He said, “I’ll put it this way: if Gavin McKenna starts playing the way they expect him to, Matthews will be the one the team trades next season.”

Dementyev’s argument is that, logically, Matthews is going to have suitors of the highest level who are competing for the Stanley Cup, and the player himself would have no problem signing for one of these franchises, which could be an opportunity for Toronto rather than a loss, to turn the player into an asset that gives value to the franchise over the next two years.

“Based on logic, his signed contract, and his stated desires, if I were a general manager, I’d imagine he’d be in demand by teams that are nominal Stanley Cup contenders. He’d be happy to go there. That way, he could be converted into a major asset for the organization within two years,” Dementyev said.