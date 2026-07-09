Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Fires Multiple Toronto Staff Members

It’s been the summer of change for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have made multiple notable moves involving the front office along with names on the playing roster.

As far as the coaching staff is concerned, Chayka removed head coach Craig Berube and replaced him with former Toronto assistant Jim Hiller; he also did not retain assistants Derek Lalond and Mike Van Ryn, but announced the arrivals of former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson as a new assistant on Hiller’s staff, along with John Gruden and Brad Werenka.

And now, according to new reports, the Maple Leafs have parted ways with a number of key staffers from around the organization.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Has Dismissed Multiple Toronto Staff Members

According to a new report from Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, the Maple Leafs have removed multiple staffers.

Koshan wrote:

“A group of people were let go on Wednesday, the Toronto Sun has learned, including Darryl Metcalf, assistant general manager, hockey research and development; Mark Leach, director amateur scouting; and Dave Morrison, senior advisor, player personnel.

The Leafs, through a spokesperson, said the team had no comment.”

While there was no initial statement from the team, Chayka has now offered an official response to the multiple staff members being let go.

“As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues,” Chayka said. “These decisions were not easy and are not a reflection of the commitment of the impacted people. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have contributed to this organization and wish them nothing but the very best in the future.”