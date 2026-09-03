Maple Leafs Rookie Gavin McKenna Receives Lukewarm Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs were fortunate to land the first overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, which they used to select phenom forward Gavin McKenna from Penn State University.

McKenna arrives as one of the centerpieces of Toronto’s major overhaul this summer under the leadership of new general manager John Chayka.

But just what kind of season can Maple Leafs fans expect from McKenna in his rookie NHL campaign?

NHL Insider Frank Corrado Delivered A Lukewarm Prediction For Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Gavin McKenna

In the latest prediction from NHL Insider Frank Corrado, McKenna will reach at least 50 points scored – certainly not a bad output for a first-year NHL player by any means, but also not lighting the world on fire.

“I will deny 20 goals, but I will say this… I think he’s a 50-point player, and 50 points in going to be pretty good for him this season, considering we don’t know how much he’s going to play, what line he’s going to play on,” Corrado said.

“I don’t know if this season is going to be a silver lining season for the Maple Leafs,” he continued. “They made a lot of changes and this team believes it can win. He argued that they have to put up points and produce. That might mean a shorter leash for guys, including a rookie like McKenna.”

Maple Leafs fans, would you be satisfied with a 50-point threshold for McKenna in his rookie season?

Gavin McKenna Is Excited To Join The Maple Leafs

Upon being taken first overall by the Leafs in late May on the opening night of the 2026 NHL Draft, McKenna expressed his gratitude and excitement at starting his journey with a historic Original Six club.

“It was a very special moment … getting hugged by my family after all these years of hard work and sacrifices that we’ve all put into this,” McKenna said. “For it to finally be here and experience that moment was one I’ll remember forever, and one of, if not the best days of my life.”

“Gavin is an exceptional young man with tremendous talent and character,” Chayka said. “Throughout this process, we had the opportunity to get to know him and his family, and each interaction strengthened our belief in him as both a player and a person. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

In the 35 games that he played last season for Penn State, McKenna scored 15 goals and 36 assists.