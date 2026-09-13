Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Shares Great Auston Matthews Anecdote

Toronto Maple Leafs’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, is already getting accustomed to life in Toronto.

During a recent media availability, McKenna, 18, said he hasn’t done much in the downtown area yet, but has gone out for a few small dinners and spent time with some of the team’s pro players.

In fact, McKenna shared a great story about Auston Matthews, revealing that the Maple Leafs captain invited him over for dinner and that they had a special time together.

He said, “To be at his house, it was pretty special. For him to invite me over and just sit down and talk with him and hang out, it was pretty special. I think that is just the type of leader he is. He knows I’m a young guy, and he’s trying to welcome me. It’s special for him to do that, and I appreciate it.”

McKenna Confesses What Surprised Him Most About Maple Leafs Pros

Among the other questions McKenna answered, he said what was the biggest surprise so far has been working with professional players. It is worth remembering that before this training camp with the rest of the prospects, McKenna had already had the opportunity to practice with some of Toronto’s pro players.

When asked if there was anything about practicing with the “big boys” that had surprised him, McKenna pointed to one particular aspect of their game.

He said, “I think just how smart everyone is. You know, every single guy out there is gonna find you in those spots. So just kind of always being ready, and I think I fit in well, and, you know, I think that’s my type of game: smart hockey. So, you know, learning how to read off these guys and play with them, it’s been fun, and I’m looking forward to the adjustment.”

Maple Leafs Prospect McKenna’s Shot Impresses at Practice

Certainly, the Maple Leafs have a reason to be confident about the future in McKenna. As proof, Leafs Nation managing editor Arun Srinivasan posted an exciting take on him.

He wrote, “It’s practice, so take this with a grain of salt (or don’t!), but Gavin McKenna casually ripped a shot past Sebastian Charvat off the bar and in with velocity that stands out from the other prospects.”

Then the reporter highlighted the subtlety and intelligence of the rookie, writing, “Gavin McKenna in controlled 3-on-2 drills. It’s been the subtleties in his game. On the previous rush, McKenna caught a pass in his skates, tipped it to Luke Haymes in one fell swoop, who set up Brandon Buhr for the one-timer at the back post.”