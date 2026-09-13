Maple Leafs Get Strong Prospect Claim Before NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have received a strong claim from one of their top prospects ahead of the start of the NHL season.

Defenseman Ben Danford shared his experience getting involved in pro hockey for the first time after his OHL season ended prematurely last year, leading to an assignment with the Marlies in the AHL, where he helped the team win the Calder Cup.

As part of the roster for the 2026 Prospect Challenge, Danford, 20, spoke to the media Friday and addressed several topics, including the pressure he has faced, how he has handled it, and his path toward his first NHL experience.

He said, ” I thought the way I translated my game just kinda played with confidence and the ‘Don’t worry about the mistakes ’cause they’re gonna happen’ kinda thing. I thought I handled the pressure, you might say, pretty well. Just hopefully build that confidence I built in that playoff run into this training camp. So that’s the plan.”

On how he could earn his place with the team, he added, “Just gotta be a steady 200-foot defenseman. Someone that they can rely on defensively. At the NHL level, you’re going against grown men that are really strong, and you gotta really bear down. I also have to be able to make a good first breakout pass as well.”

Maple Leafs Rookies Stepping Up Ahead of NHL Season

Danford isn’t the only rookie standing out and giving something to talk about. Forward Harry Nansi recently gave an interview to the Owen Sound Sun Times and made it clear that he does not care what position he plays as long as he can help the team, and that he is willing to follow any order or instruction from his coach.

“It doesn’t matter, really. I’ll do whatever to help the team. If coach wants me at center, I’ll play center. If he wants me on my off-wing, I’ll play on my off-wing,” he said. “Sometimes you have to support your D, but if you get caught down low when the offense goes, you’re not in the play. So, you’ve really have to think a lot and if you support or anticipate if the puck is going the other way.”

Nansi, 18, does not yet have an entry-level contract with the franchise and only signed a tryout agreement, or PTO, with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL at the end of last season, with the goal of getting him accustomed to the professional hockey environment. However, he is still not formally assigned to the Toronto franchise.

Attack head coach Keenan Reynolds also explained in comments shared by The Leafs Nation that Nansi can still take his game to an even higher level.

“We’re going to challenge him to shoot a lot more this year. I keep telling him he only had 13 goals last year. It’s getting under his skin, so he’s going to be shooting a lot this year,” he explained.

So, it is safe to say Toronto has a wide variety of rookies who, at least, are showing the necessary attitude to take that next step on their path to pro hockey. It only remains to be seen how they develop as the year progresses.