Maple Leafs Handed Bold Statement About Rookie’s Potential Role

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been handed a superb claim about one of their prospects who may not be getting much attention right now, but has plenty of potential.

Forward Harry Nansi recently gave an interview to the Owen Sound Sun Times and made it clear that he does not care what position he plays as long as he can help the team, and that he is willing to follow any order or instruction from his coach.

“It doesn’t matter, really. I’ll do whatever to help the team. If coach wants me at centre, I’ll play centre. If he wants me on my off-wing, I’ll play on my off-wing,” he said. “Sometimes you have to support your D, but if you get caught down low when the offence goes, you’re not in the play. So, you’ve really have to think a lot and if you support or anticipate if the puck is going the other way.”

Harry Nansi’s Versatility Key to His Potential With Maple Leafs

Nancy, 18, does not yet have an entry-level contract with the franchise and only signed a tryout agreement, or PTO, with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL at the end of last season, with the goal of getting him accustomed to the professional hockey environment. However, he is still not formally assigned to the Toronto franchise.

Attack head coach Keenan Reynolds also explained in comments shared by The Leafs Nation that Nansi can still take his game to an even higher level.

“We’re going to challenge him to shoot a lot more this year. I keep telling him he only had 13 goals last year. It’s getting under his skin, so he’s going to be shooting a lot this year,” he explained.

“At the next level, being able to play all three positions and do it at a high level is something I know his NHL team is going to be looking for. We’re going to hold him to a high level.”

During the 2025-26 season, he appeared in 67 games with the Owen Sound Attack, scoring 13 goals and recording 43 assists for 56 points. In the 2024-25 season, he also appeared in 67 games, scoring seven goals and recording 16 assists for 23 points.

Nancy was selected by the Maple Leafs with the 153rd overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.