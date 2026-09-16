Maple Leafs Handed Exciting Take on Generational Talent

The Toronto Maple Leafs received an exciting take on one of their most interesting prospects for the future.

The Toronto franchise drafted defenseman Alexander Bilecki with the No. 60 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and the young blue liner is already generating some excitement within the organization.

This season, the 18-year-old will return to the Ontario Hockey League to play with the Kitchener Rangers, and he is expected to be the No. 1 defenseman, “run their power play, and see heavy minutes,” according to The Leafs Nation.

Kitchener Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie recently spoke to The Athletic about Bilecki and made an exciting claim.

He said, “He’s got the frame, but there’s definitely room to fill out. So, it’s exciting for us and probably exciting for the Leafs, especially because they’re going to see it more when he’s a man into his early 20s.”

Maple Leafs See Bilecki as a Real Talent for the Future

Actually, this is not the first time the Maple Leafs have received an exciting statement about the player, as after being drafted by the franchise, Bilecki did not take long to attract attention within the organization, and the Toronto Marlies’ head coach, Steve Sullivan, has already stated that he has loved what he has seen from Bilecki through the prospects’ camp.

“He has been good. From the red line towards their net, you can see why we think he’s a real good talent,” Sullivan said.

He added, “Obviously he’s still young. He’ll learn on the other side of the puck in our own zone, and he’ll get bigger and stronger and be able to defend for us. But on the offensive-zone blue line, his thoughts, his plays, the way he moves it. It was really good.”

During the 2025-26 season, Bilecki played 66 games with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL, scoring nine goals and recording 20 assists for a total of 29 points.

Maple Leafs’ Preseason Takes Shape

The Maple Leafs will play four preseason games in September before starting the 2026-27 NHL season on Sept. 29. The first preseason game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Bell Centre in Montreal, when Toronto visits the Montreal Canadiens at 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

On the same day and at the same time, against the same opponent, another game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, as this is a split-squad game.

Later, it will be the same on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when the Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators at 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 7 p.m. Eastern Time. One game will be at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, and the other at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.