Maple Leafs Handed Worrying Auston Matthews Health Claim

The Toronto Maple Leafs have received a worrying claim about Auston Matthews’ health ahead of the next NHL season.

Former hockey player and now ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro joined Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jamie McLennan on a recent edition of TSN’s OverDrive to discuss several topics about the Leafs.

Among what they talked about, they touched on the topic of Matthews’ potential next contract, and how his physical state and performance could affect his demands for better or for worse.

Ferraro’s worrying claim came when he said that, when he got injured back in his day, he believed he was in perfect condition in training camp while recovering, but as the season started, he realized he did not feel entirely well. Something could be happening to Matthews.

He said, “I know you guys have had injuries that have lingered from one year to the next. And oftentimes it takes you a while; even though you feel pretty good, you’re like, you’re just not quite right for a while.”

“And I don’t know if that’s the case. You know, I just know with the knee trouble that I had and the surgeries I had, I always felt like I was ready to go, and then in September, October, I’m like, wow, I don’t quite feel like I think I should feel. And maybe there’ll be some of that too.”

Ferraro also said he sees more uncertainty around the Leafs than in previous times. He added, “I would say there are more unknowns around the Leafs than there have been in quite some time.”

Hayes and Ferraro Split on Matthews’ Next Contract With Maple Leafs

Earlier in the show, the pundits discussed whether Matthews’ performance would condition the forward’s potential next contract.

Hayes insisted that 15 million could be little for a player of his level in case he has a fulfilling 2026-27 season, but Ferraro pointed out that those 15 would be given to him anywhere else just “for fun.”

“He’s had two down years. He’s coming off a major injury, major surgery,” Hayes said. “He’s not been chasing a rocket the last two years, not even close to it. (…) I get the impression they’ve done all this kind of stuff more or less to try to, like you said, re-establish who you are as an organization, but allow him to pop again. He’s incredibly important for them. I think if he has a great season, they’ll just blank check it and say, what is it going to take? But how much pressure is on him, though? Let’s say contractually and from a reputational standpoint to re-establish who he is. Like if he has a third down year, isn’t it officially time to be concerned that this guy’s prime is over?”

Ferraro responded, I’m not going to go that far because I’m going to say contractual pressure, almost none. Maybe the difference between getting 15 and 20 million. But if he scores 33 goals, you don’t think he’s going to get 15 million dollars somewhere? For sure. Yeah, for fun. Of course he is.”

Hayes insisted, “There are guys making 20 million now. Like, doesn’t that say something about where he’d be in his career? He was the highest-paid player in the league when he signed his last deal, and now the next time he comes up, they give him 15? Like, that kind of is… That’s kind of saying what I’m saying. Like that would be an indication he’s not worth what he was; he’s not the player he was.”