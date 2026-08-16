Maple Leafs Have a Top Defense Option Sitting in Winnipeg

The Toronto Maple Leafs are likely looking at the market at the moment, looking for a player who can radically transform the club. Specifically, John Chayka’s attention has to be on the blue line. The need for a legit, number-one blueliner is real, and the organization will be looking to upgrade whenever it can.

Earlier this summer, there was talk of Zach Werenski being willing to come to Toronto. That fizzled out and looks like it’s going nowhere fast. But there could be another top defenseman out there who could become available.

That’s the Winnipeg Jets’ blueliner, Josh Morrissey.

Now, to be fair, there is no inkling at the moment that the Jets are looking to move Morrissey. But one has to wonder if that will change. Morrissey is entering the seventh year of an eight-year deal carrying a $6.25 million cap hit.

The Jets will want to re-sign Morrissey, but what if he balks? What if there’s no guarantee that he’ll stay? Would that situation change the calculus in Winnipeg and open the door to a trade?

That’s where the Maple Leafs could pull off a massive move. This trade could resemble what the Vancouver Canucks did with Quinn Hughes. The Canucks moved the star defenseman with about a year and a half left on his deal.

That’s something that the Maple Leafs could have their eye on.

Maple Leafs Could Have Unique Chance to Land Coveted Defenseman

It’s no secret that the Maple Leafs are looking to land a true number-one defenseman. Morrissey fits that bill. Unless Darren Raddysh somehow elevates his game to Norris Trophy levels, the Leafs will still be looking for someone like Werenski or Morrissey.

If the Jets feel that they won’t be able to re-sign Morrissey, it could create an opportunity for the Leafs. A recent article in The Athletic offered this insight into Morrissey’s feelings heading into next season.

“Morrissey sees a higher ceiling for the Jets than what they accomplished in 2025-26, but acknowledges time is of the essence. He says some players feel like there’s an eternity ahead of them at 20 years old. Now that he’s in his 30s, he can understand that winning comes with a time crunch.”

Morrissey is 31. Like Connor Hellebuyck, the clock is ticking on winning a Stanley Cup. If the Jets can’t regain their Presidents’ Trophy form of 2024-25, who’s to say that pressure won’t build from players wanting to see greener pastures elsewhere like with the Maple Leafs?

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Rough Start in Winnipeg Could Precipitate Move

Ultimately, this entire premise comes down to how the Jets start their season. A rough start could precipitate a move, forcing the organization to decide the futures of major stars. In contrast, if the Jets get off to a hot start, trade talk might grind to a halt.

That’s why this entire situation is naught more than a sort of status quo. But Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t neglect this situation. It could become the major blockbuster trade of the 2026-27 season that not too many folks saw coming.